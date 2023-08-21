Flood Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Hilary Victims

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents in Southern California impacted by Post Tropical Cyclone Hilary, which began as Hurricane Hilary.

Seven U-Haul facilities across five regional companies are extending this disaster relief offer.

U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents in Southern California impacted by Post Tropical Cyclone Hilary, which began as Hurricane Hilary.

Hilary dumped record-breaking rains on Los Angeles and other regions of Southern California on Sunday. More than 17 million people have been under flood advisories.

Having accessibility to secure and dry self-storage is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"Even as the rain begins to dissipate, officials are encouraging people to stay aware," Yvonne Crawford, U-Haul Company of Los Angeles West president, stated. "U-Haul self-storage is always in demand before, during and after flood events as a safe haven. We are in a fortunate position to be able to help our neighbors. Our teams are ready to assist anyone in need."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apple Valley

20777 Bear Valley Road

Apple Valley, CA 92308

(760) 813-3245

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Barstow

800 E. Main St.

Barstow, CA 92311

(760) 256-8786

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Hills

5051 Obama Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

(323) 545-3075

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Los Angeles

11020 S. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90044

(323) 756-8744

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murrieta

25086 Jefferson Ave.

Murrieta, CA 92562

(951) 239-4648

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carson (U-Box only)

1930 E. Via Arado

Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220

(310) 735-0577

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Leffingwell Road

215707 Leffingwell Road

Whittier, CA 90604

(562) 943-7294

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul