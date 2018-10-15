Flood Relief for Central Texas: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four U-Haul Companies in Central Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who have been or will be impacted by flooding in the region.
Steady rains have caused already saturated land to flood and rivers to rise. Many homes have taken on water and a growing number of families have been displaced.
"There has been a flash-flood warning in effect for days," U-Haul Company of South Austin president Glenn Taylor said. "More rain is expected this weekend. There are many affected families. We want to offer a helping hand and provide our neighbors with a dry, secure place to store their belongings."
U-Haul Companies of North Austin, South Austin, San Antonio East and San Antonio West have made 29 facilities across nine cities available for assistance.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ben White
304 E. Ben White Blvd.
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 447-9875
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & FM 2222
6610 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 302-3604
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & Hwy 183 S.
8710 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 459-1388
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 620
11320 Hwy. 620 N.
Austin, TX 78726
(512) 258-1056
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 and Airport Blvd.
1032 E. 46th St.
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 452-2720
5412 N. Lamar
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 451-7365
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Research Blvd.
12611 N. Hwy. 183
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 258-5255
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rundberg
10125 N. IH-35
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 973-9227
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Slaughter Lane
9001 S. I-35
Austin, TX 78744
(512) 280-3232
U-Haul at University Texas (U-Box only)
4021 N. I-35
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 454-3543
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Park
700 S. Bell Blvd.
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 335-9261
U-Haul Storage of Copperas Cove
2711 E. Business 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
(254) 542-8088
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Copperas Cove
1091 W. Hwy. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
(254) 542-2277
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Centex
3501 E. Central TX Expwy.
Killeen, TX 76543
(254) 699-8334
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Killeen
102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen, TX 76541
(254) 526-9626
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Twin Creek
1507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Killeen, TX 76543
(254) 532-3001
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pflugerville
1617 Three Points Road
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-7491
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Steeds Crossing
20607 FM Road 685
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-2090
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Round Rock
1535 Round Rock Ave.
Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 218-9099
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Castle Hills
1951 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78213
(210) 375-0213
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eckhert
7741 Eckhert Road #43
San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 684-8688
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Grissom Road
5420 Grissom Road 215
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 680-9232
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naco - Perrin
12534 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78217
(210) 657-0091
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlake
6745 FM 78
San Antonio, TX 78244
(210) 666-1065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wurzbach
3817 Parkdale Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 593-0824
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midway
3824 S. General Bruce Drive
Temple, TX 76502
(254) 727-7216
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Temple
215 SW H K Dodgen Loop
Temple, TX 76502
(254) 770-3001
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Pkwy.
200 Texas Central Pkwy.
Waco, TX 76712
(254) 751-7019
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waco Drive
4216 W. Waco Drive
Waco, TX 76710
(254) 753-7357
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
