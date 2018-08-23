Flood Relief for Greater Milwaukee: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage
Aug 28, 2018, 17:57 ET
WAUWATOSA, Wis., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local U-Haul Companies are making 14 store locations available to offer 30 days of free self-storage to residents affected by the severe flooding in Greater Milwaukee and other regional areas.
Heavy rains are flooding many homes and businesses, causing rivers to overflow, forcing closures along Interstate 43, and placing families in need of assistance. Cities to the north like Saukville have seen substantial damage. Free self-storage is available as far north as Oshkosh.
"As a part of these communities, we want to lend a hand to our neighbors who could use a dry, secure place to bring their belongings," said Erica Eberhardy, U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president.
"The northeast corner (of Greater Milwaukee) has been hit by torrential rainfall," added Alex Sonnleitner, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "Providing a month of self-storage at no cost is one way we can help."
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief offer or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (listed in alphabetical order by city):
U-Haul Storage of Menomonee Falls
N58 W15500 Shawn Circle
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 293-4016
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Appleton Ave.
7677 W. Appleton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 438-1493
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Good Hope Road
5701 W. Good Hope Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 353-5850
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Granville Station
8626 N. Granville Road
Milwaukee, WI 53224
(414) 365-6464
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Menomonee Valley
3530-3534 W. Pierce St.
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 999-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverwest
505 E. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53212
(414) 963-8716
U-Haul Moving & Storage at State St.
2020 W. State St.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 933-7766
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walker's Point
1500 S. 1st St.
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 383-7735
U-Haul Storage at Capitol Dr.
4390 N. Richards St.
Milwaukee, WI 53212
(414) 312-4943
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Creek
611 W. Puetz Road
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 768-8557
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oshkosh West
900 N. Koeller St.
Oshkosh, WI 54902
(920) 232-3713
U-Haul Moving & Storage at UW of Oshkosh
243 Ohio St.
Oshkosh, WI 54902
(920) 233-1244
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Washington
835 E. Green Bay Ave.
Saukville, WI 53080
(262) 261-0510
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Currie Park
11700 W. Capitol Dr.
Wauwatosa, WI 53222
(414) 269-2487
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Jeff Lockridge
Sebastien Reyes
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
SOURCE U-Haul
Share this article