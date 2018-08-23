Flood Relief for Greater Milwaukee: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

"As a part of these communities, we want to lend a hand to our neighbors who could use a dry, secure place to bring their belongings," said Erica Eberhardy, U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president.

"The northeast corner (of Greater Milwaukee) has been hit by torrential rainfall," added Alex Sonnleitner, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "Providing a month of self-storage at no cost is one way we can help."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief offer or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (listed in alphabetical order by city):

U-Haul Storage of Menomonee Falls



N58 W15500 Shawn Circle



Menomonee Falls, WI 53051



(262) 293-4016

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Appleton Ave.



7677 W. Appleton Ave.



Milwaukee, WI 53222



(414) 438-1493

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Good Hope Road



5701 W. Good Hope Road



Milwaukee, WI 53223



(414) 353-5850

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Granville Station



8626 N. Granville Road



Milwaukee, WI 53224



(414) 365-6464

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Menomonee Valley



3530-3534 W. Pierce St.



Milwaukee, WI 53215



(414) 999-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverwest



505 E. Capitol Dr.



Milwaukee, WI 53212



(414) 963-8716

U-Haul Moving & Storage at State St.



2020 W. State St.



Milwaukee, WI 53233



(414) 933-7766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walker's Point



1500 S. 1st St.



Milwaukee, WI 53204



(414) 383-7735

U-Haul Storage at Capitol Dr.



4390 N. Richards St.



Milwaukee, WI 53212



(414) 312-4943

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Creek



611 W. Puetz Road



Oak Creek, WI 53154



(414) 768-8557

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oshkosh West



900 N. Koeller St.



Oshkosh, WI 54902



(920) 232-3713

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UW of Oshkosh



243 Ohio St.



Oshkosh, WI 54902



(920) 233-1244

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Washington



835 E. Green Bay Ave.



Saukville, WI 53080



(262) 261-0510

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Currie Park



11700 W. Capitol Dr.



Wauwatosa, WI 53222



(414) 269-2487

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

