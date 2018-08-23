Flood Relief for Greater Milwaukee: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

News provided by

U-Haul

Aug 28, 2018, 17:57 ET

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local U-Haul Companies are making 14 store locations available to offer 30 days of free self-storage to residents affected by the severe flooding in Greater Milwaukee and other regional areas.

Heavy rains are flooding many homes and businesses, causing rivers to overflow, forcing closures along Interstate 43, and placing families in need of assistance. Cities to the north like Saukville have seen substantial damage. Free self-storage is available as far north as Oshkosh.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 14 facilities in Greater Milwaukee and other areas in the region for residents who have been impacted by the flooding in Wisconsin. Pictured: Indoor drive-in storage at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Currie Park in Wauwatosa.
U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 14 facilities in Greater Milwaukee and other areas in the region for residents who have been impacted by the flooding in Wisconsin. Pictured: Indoor drive-in storage at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Currie Park in Wauwatosa.

"As a part of these communities, we want to lend a hand to our neighbors who could use a dry, secure place to bring their belongings," said Erica Eberhardy, U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president.

"The northeast corner (of Greater Milwaukee) has been hit by torrential rainfall," added Alex Sonnleitner, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "Providing a month of self-storage at no cost is one way we can help."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief offer or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (listed in alphabetical order by city):

U-Haul Storage of Menomonee Falls

N58 W15500 Shawn Circle

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

(262) 293-4016

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Appleton Ave.

7677 W. Appleton Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53222

(414) 438-1493

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Good Hope Road

5701 W. Good Hope Road

Milwaukee, WI 53223

(414) 353-5850

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Granville Station

8626 N. Granville Road

Milwaukee, WI 53224

(414) 365-6464

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Menomonee Valley

3530-3534 W. Pierce St.

Milwaukee, WI 53215

(414) 999-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverwest

505 E. Capitol Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

(414) 963-8716

U-Haul Moving & Storage at State St.

2020 W. State St.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

(414) 933-7766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walker's Point

1500 S. 1st St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

(414) 383-7735

U-Haul Storage at Capitol Dr.

4390 N. Richards St.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

(414) 312-4943

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Creek

611 W. Puetz Road

Oak Creek, WI 53154

(414) 768-8557

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oshkosh West

900 N. Koeller St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 232-3713

U-Haul Moving & Storage at UW of Oshkosh

243 Ohio St.

Oshkosh, WI 54902

(920) 233-1244

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Washington

835 E. Green Bay Ave.

Saukville, WI 53080

(262) 261-0510

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Currie Park

11700 W. Capitol Dr.

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

(414) 269-2487

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Also from this source

Aug 23, 2018, 11:37 ET U-Haul Repurposing Former Kmart for Self-Storage in Ammon...

Aug 22, 2018, 13:08 ET Growing Harrisonburg: U-Haul to Bringing Self-Storage, Jobs with...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Flood Relief for Greater Milwaukee: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

News provided by

U-Haul

Aug 28, 2018, 17:57 ET