Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA, Okla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Companies of Oklahoma City and Tulsa are making 18 facilities available to extend 30 days of free self-storage to Oklahomans impacted by continued flooding across the state.

Heavy rains last week leading to dangerously high water levels, coupled with additional storms this week, have created an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage where flood victims and potentially affected residents can store their belongings.

"Water is being released from the lakes, and now they're talking about the structure of the levies and whether they'll give way," said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. "Our desire is to help our communities. Through our disaster relief program, those in need can make use U-Haul self-storage units at no cost for one month."

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul® store location (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broken Arrow

901 W. New Orleans St.

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

(918) 455-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lawton

1102 Cache Road

Lawton, OK 73501

(580) 248-8472

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midwest City

7525 SE 29th St.

Midwest City, OK 73110

(405) 732-1152

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Norman

700 E. Lindsey

Norman, OK 73071

(405) 364-1501

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bethany

2425 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73127

(405) 787-2450

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bricktown

100 SE 2nd St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73129

(405) 235-9446

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Crossroads

6027 S. High Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73149

(405) 631-0491

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hefner

421 W. Hefner Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

(405) 755-0406

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lincoln

2500 NE 36th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

(405) 424-5442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Expressway

6500 NW Expwy. St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

(405) 721-0674

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Quail Springs

721 W. Memorial Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

(405) 751-2525

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southside

3101 SW 29th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73119

(405) 681-5327

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Shawnee

2323 N. Harrison St.

Shawnee, OK 74804

(405) 273-0336

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 51st & Hwy 169

5140 S. 103rd E. Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74146

(918) 663-2845

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood District

504 E. Archer

Tulsa, OK 74120

(918) 583-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Drive

1010 S. Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74112

(918) 836-0116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown

3500 S. Sheridan Road

Tulsa, OK 74145

(918) 439-3139

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peoria Plaza

6105 S. Peoria

Tulsa, OK 74136

(918) 742-3337

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers should ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live VerifySM technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

