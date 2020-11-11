Flood Victim Receives A New Home At No Charge

Penny Tyler, a local resident who lost her home of 55 years was one of those people forced to live in a camper. Penny is disabled due to injuries sustained in a car accident, lives on a very limited budget, and relies on her neighborhood for help with daily activities. There was no financial way for Penny to rebuild her modest home and moving would mean she would lose her support system in her neighborhood as she has no local family.

With the help of the Midland Islamic Center and The Midland Interfaith Friends, news of Penny's situation made its way to the desk of David Dennis, owner of Great Lakes Homes, a custom new home construction company in Freeland, Michigan. After a few phone calls with those involved in the rescue and rebuild process, David Dennis agreed to build Penny Tyler a new home from the ground up at no charge whatsoever.

Penny first learned of her new home from Great Lakes Homes about 5 months ago, shortly after the flood had destroyed her existing home.

Recently, Penny's new home was revealed to her by Dave Dennis. Videos on the rebuild process can be found on https://myglh.com/the-penny-tyler-story/ that walks people through the entire story as well as mentioning all those involved.

Great Lakes Homes' hope is that by sharing this story of communities working together it will inspire others. The work in Sanford is far from done after more than 6 months since the flood happened, many are still living in campers and are struggling to prepare for the upcoming cold season. We also are hopeful that all the other communities affected across mid-Michigan by this flood will receive the help they need.

