Flooding Victims Receive Nearly $1 Million from "Broward Cares" Collaboration

Community Foundation, United Way and Jewish Federation lead effort to help Broward recover from historic flash flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward Cares is helping victims of recent historic flooding by providing nearly $1 million in strategic support. Broward Cares is a collaboration between three of Broward's largest and most trusted charitable organizations, Community Foundation of Broward, United Way of Broward County and the Jewish Federation of Broward County.

Broward Cares grants to community organizations of up to $100,000 are designed to help Broward residents affected by flooding by securing housing and obtaining food, clothing, furniture and other essentials. The grants also support restocking of food pantries, repairing facilities and equipment of nonprofits and aiding nonprofit workers affected by flooding.

In addition to Community Foundation of Broward, Jewish Federation of Broward County and United Way of Broward County, the following organizations have generously contributed to Broward Cares to deliver strategic, coordinated help to flooding victims. They are: Florida Power & Light Co., The Jim Moran Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation, Channel 7 Foundation, Florida Blue Foundation, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Children's Services Council of Broward County, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Natalie Merchant, Hudson Family Fund, Wanda and James M. Moran Jr. Foundation and UKG.

In addition, the following donors have supported Broward Cares with grants from their charitable funds at Community Foundation of Broward. They are: Alan Joseph Levy Memorial Scholarship Fund, August Urbanek Family Fund, Hudson Family Fund, Kearns Family Foundation Fund, Gene and Collette Herman Family Fund, 2X Foundation Fund and the Mari Mennel-Bell's Donor-Advised Fund.

Forty-two community organizations are receiving grants from Broward Cares for flooding recovery, including 11 organizations which residents can turn to for help. The 11 organizations are: Broward CHAI Center Inc., Chabad of Southwest Broward, Goodman Jewish Family Services, Hispanic Unity of Florida, Inc., Morningday Community Solutions, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, Rebuilding Together Broward County, Inc., Serving with GRACE, Inc.., Sweet Dream Makers, TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness and the The Poverello Center.

"The Broward Cares collaboration shows how much our community can accomplish when we work together to lift up those in need," said Community Foundation of Broward President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "This emergency support, made possible by the power of local philanthropy, will jump-start efforts to help our community overcome this devastating flooding."

In the aftermath of the storm, Broward Cares reached out immediately to local nonprofits to gauge how they were affected by the storm and to identify ways to help the people they serve. Broward Cares learned that emergency housing, replacing lost medication and help with transportation are among the top needs for residents affected by the recent flooding. In addition, 75 percent of the nonprofits surveyed expect to face costs from the flooding that won't be covered by insurance, 50 percent of the nonprofits had to cut back on providing community services due to staff or facilities affected by flooding and 50 percent of the nonprofits expect the residents they serve will require long-term help with food, shelter, transportation and other needs.

It's not too late to show your support for flood victims. You can support Broward Cares by giving through the Broward Cares website.

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

Jewish Federation of Broward County

The purpose of the Jewish Federation of Broward County (JFBC) is to "enrich Jewish lives everywhere." JFBC's mission is to "inspire philanthropy to invest in Jewish life in Broward County, Israel and around the world by connecting people and igniting passion." JFBC fosters vibrancy in Jewish identify, living and learning through collaboration, innovation, sustainability and welcoming different expressions of Jewish life. JFBC is proud to support the programs that embrace those with special needs, foster Jewish identity, support Israel and overseas Jewish communities and care for the elderly and those who are most vulnerable. www.jewishbroward.org

United Way of Broward County

United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaybroward.org/.

