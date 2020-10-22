Flooid and HTK Announce Partnership

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, the leading specialized commerce platform that delivers basket functionality across any channel, today announced a formal partnership with HTK, a leading provider of retention marketing technology for the retail industry.

Flooid and HTK first started working together in 2019, including collaboration to integrate the HTK Horizon and Flooid Core products which provide the foundation for the new "Krispy Kreme Rewards" programme. With Horizon handling customer and issuance, and Flooid Core Personalised Offers managing the sales channel connection and customer wallet, Krispy Kreme now has a powerful omnichannel solution that can flex and adapt to allow future innovation. Together, the two companies help retailers issue and redeem rewards across channels, while personalizing engagement and adding value with every transaction.

Following launch, the revamped Krispy Kreme Rewards programme has seen significant customer uptake and driven a sharp increase in member spend.

Flooid and HTK are now working together on a variety of new projects, as demand for the solutions offered by the Flooid / HTK partnership continue to grow. As such, both companies have committed to working even more closely together in the future as customers are increasingly looking for more robust and personalized rewards solutions.

Tony Houldsworth, President, Flooid, said: "When retailers understand and better personalize the shopping experience, they can expect increased sales, higher shopper satisfaction, greater loyalty and more referrals. At Flooid, we're committed to offering retailers best-of-breed solutions for every aspect of retail. HTK is a great partner to add to our Flooid Hub partner ecosystem."

Marlon Bowser, CEO of HTK said: "Flooid's commitment to No Limits Innovation, and powerful Flooid Core capabilities provide a great synergy with our solution. We're excited about the future of our partnership and the collaborative nature of the relationship between our companies."

About HTK

Founded in 1996, HTK provides cloud software that helps businesses increase customer value through two-way engagement, insight-driven promotions and personalized loyalty. HTK's Horizon Loyalty & CX Cloud has rich customer insight baked in, making it easy to deliver individualized experiences on any channel — no data scientists needed. HTK works with clients across retail, telco, hospitality and the public sector. Find out more at htk.co.uk.

About Flooid

The Flooid platform delivers basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and the growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IOT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations. For more information visit flooid.com.

