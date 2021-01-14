Flooid and Re-Vision Partner to Transform the In-Store Experience

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global unified commerce platform provider, Flooid and Re-Vision, the global leader in mobile self-scan solutions, today announced a formal strategic partnership aimed at offering retailers a transformative in-store customer experience.

"Re-Vision is a fantastic partner and working with them enables us to innovate around the frictionless, personalized in-store journey. Flooid is committed to working with other best-of-breed solutions providers and Re-Vision is truly the best in their space," said, Donna Stevens, VP Global Product, Flooid.

"Offering an innovative shopping experience has become a critical differentiator for retailers. The opportunity for Flooid and Re-Vision to bring together our commerce and scanning technology to improve the in-store customer experience is exciting," said Michael Sabrkhany, VP Global Sales, Re-Vision.

Flooid is participating in the virtual NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show – Chapter One on January 12-14, 21-22 and available to share how Flooid and partners like Re-Vision can provide all the tools a retailer needs to make the sale any time, any place and on any channel. Please visit us during the show to learn more about the benefits Flooid's industry partnerships can bring to your retail operation.

About Flooid

Flooid delivers a unified commerce platform edge-to-cloud solution across any sales channel and retail format with resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IoT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations.

For more information about Flooid, please visit www.flooid.com

About Re-Vision

Re-Vision has over ten years of experience in working with top tier retailers to innovate the in-store customer experience and engage with their customers. The convenience for shoppers and the scalability of their solution have become the two major factors for implementing My-Scan™. Additionally, Re-Vision has successfully leveraged its global partnerships and understanding of regional differences to grow across highly disparate markets. Overall, Re-Vision has achieved a dominant market position among self-scanning technology providers.

For more information about Re-Vision, please visit www.re-vision.nl

SOURCE Flooid

