Flooid and SensePass Announce Partnership to Enhance Seamless Customer Payment Experience

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with SensePass, a digital payment network connecting mobile apps and alternative forms of payment to brick-and-mortar Point-of-Sale (POS) systems for seamless payments.

Flooid's platform enables retail and hospitality brands to sell to customers flexibly and consistently, wherever they are and however they choose to shop. Flooid's composable commerce solutions enable retailers to select the right mix of services and tech partners to facilitate the selling journey that's right for every customer.

Partnering with SensePass enables Flooid's POS, MPOS and SCO clients to accept a variety of alternative payment methods, e-wallets, payments apps and fintech via the SensePay platform. SensePay is an omnichannel payments network, connecting multiple payment methods and financial services to allow seamless user experiences across channels. The platform enables shoppers to pay seamlessly and securely from their e-wallet or payment app at any POS or checkout. SensePay also offers Tap & Pay and QR scanning and can be connected to any loyalty program available at the POS.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SensePass and offering SensePay capability to our clients," said Donna Stevens, Group VP of Product at Flooid. "Consumer payment preferences continue to change and to move towards apps and digital wallets. SensePass is innovating in this rapidly evolving space and this is a natural partnership as it allows Flooid to extend value to our customers by supporting payment methods that reduce friction and enable fast, secure, low cost transactions."

"SensePass is very excited to partner with Flooid and to provide their customers in the US and EMEA with a robust digital network of seamless payment options, as well as functionality that enables contactless payment. Both Flooid and SensePass are innovators in their space and it is exciting to be helping drive innovation in the retail space as retailers adapt to new ways of selling and new customer preferences," said Moty Arcuschin, CEO of SensePass.

