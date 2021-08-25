Flooid Announces Leadership Change

CINCINNATI, Ohio and COVENTRY, ENGLAND, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform, announced that Diane Palmquist who previously served as Group Co-CEO and CEO of North America will become sole Group Global Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective today. She will be focused on Flooid's next phase of innovation and on scaling the company for future growth.

Palmquist joined Flooid in May 2020 from Stibo Systems, a master data management software company where she served as Chief Product Officer. She joined Flooid as Group Co-CEO along with Martyn Osborne. The Co-CEO structure brought together complementary skillsets and helped the company navigate the Covid pandemic.

Together Palmquist and Osborne have overseen significant operational changes in the Flooid organization. Now that those operational changes are complete, this leadership change streamlines the executive function. Martyn Osborne will continue to serve as Flooid EMEA CEO and Group Chief Product Officer. He will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to announce that Diane Palmquist will be taking the helm at Flooid. Diane is a proven leader with deep experience in delivering solutions to enterprise clients, as well as, rounded experience in operations, product management and sales. I am confident that Diane and our talented leadership team can take our company to the next level and ensure that Flooid achieves its full potential," said Didier Bench, Board Chairman at Flooid.

"It has been fulfilling to work alongside Diane over the past year and a half and to see our operational vision for Flooid come to life. I look forward to continuing to work together in our new roles, and to being able to focus on moving our EMEA business forward while continuing to help our retail clients achieve their commerce technology goals with innovative product development," said Osborne.

"I am excited about what lies ahead for Flooid and to serving our clients and employees in this role," said Palmquist. "Flooid has tremendous room to grow. If we continue to invest in our products, work strategically with our clients and continue to invest in our people, I see high-growth opportunities for us."

