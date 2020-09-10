Flooid Opens Canadian Operation

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid (formerly PCMS), a highly specialized platform that delivers a unified commerce edge-to-cloud solution across any sales channel and retail format, today announced the opening of a Canadian subsidiary, called Flooid Canada Holdings Inc.

Flooid sees Canada as an area of opportunity as the company continues its North American growth and expansion. The Canadian retail sector generates core retail sales in excess of $375 billion (excluding vehicles and gasoline) and employs some 2.1 million Canadians.

Diane Palmquist, CEO of North America comments: "Flooid recognizes the importance of Canadian retail and having a base of operations in Canada is important for the future of our company and for ensuring our ability to partner with and support our growing roster of Canadian retail brands."

Flooid Chairman, Didier Bench, said: "Flooid is excited to bring our comprehensive platform and services to the Canadian retail market. Our offerings help retailers engage and sell any time, from anywhere, on any channel. Flooid offers Canadian retailers nearly endless potential for innovation."

Flooid delivers a unified commerce platform edge-to-cloud solution across any sales channel and retail format with resilient basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales. With its powerful API set, developer toolkit and growing community of partners, Flooid enables retailers to tap into the massive ecosystem of start-ups, innovators and IoT technologies to remove the limits of their innovations. For more information about Flooid, please visit www.flooid.com

