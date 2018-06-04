Floor & Decor Gives Away $1 Million To Make One Shopper's Dream Come True!

In the Dice Roll Challenge, each participating shopper rolls a set of six customized dice, with each die marked on one side with one of the letters that, when all six die are combined, spell out "F-L-O-O-R-S." A grand prize of $1 million awaits anyone who rolls all six letters at once. According to promotions company Million Dollar Media LLC, which coordinates and financially backs the Dice Roll Challenge at selected Floor & Decor locations around the U.S., the odds of that happening are 1 in over 46,000.

Prospeck turned out to be the one. Her throw of the dice in Wisconsin came up spelling FLOORS and earned her a $1 million grand prize annuity paid over time.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories for both do-it-yourselfers and professional contractors. Established in 2000, the Georgia-based company offers access to a superstore range of showroom quality selections at warehouse prices.

Each Floor & Decor location is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products meeting the needs of each market served. Floor & Decor offers free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team, and carries more than 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring.

"We love that we can help our Wisconsin customers create their home projects from start to finish," said Brookfield's Chief Executive Merchant David Roman. "Not only are we excited to be the first Floor & Decor in Wisconsin, but we are happy to make a customer's dream come true."

The $1 million prize is split evenly with anyone who hits all 6 letters on the day of the event. Prospeck's husband took his shot at the roll right after his wife, but no such luck! Prospeck promises to share her winnings with her husband…"maybe."

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the hard-surface flooring market, offering the industry's broadest in-stock selection of ceramic, stone, tile, wood and laminate flooring. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials and related accessories for one-stop shopping on hard-surface flooring projects. Floor & Decor sources directly from manufacturers around the globe to bring the world's best and most-innovative flooring to its customers, at everyday low prices. Its large, warehouse-format stores typically stock approximately 3,400 products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information about can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/flooranddecor.

About Million Dollar Media LLC

Million Dollar Media creates custom-insured promotions and sweepstakes and provides turnkey promotional services for all types of businesses in the United States and Canada. Its insured promotions serve as a tool for advertising campaigns and event sponsorship. Million Dollar Media also provides custom idea development and brainstorming services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies, corporate and retail advertisers, casinos, the automotive industry, nightclub and bar/restaurant chains, the beer and liquor industry, sports leagues, and Internet companies. Million Dollar Media (www.milliondollarmedia.com) was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

