Floor & Decor Named One of the 'Most Loved Brands' by Yelp

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, announced today it has been named to Yelp's list of 'Most Loved Brands,' the company's first-ever list honoring the most loved brands on the platform, as determined by Yelp data. The brands that made the list demonstrate the qualities Yelp users value most, including affordability, great customer service, and high-quality products.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Yelp's 'Most Loved Brands,' said Wendy Martin, Chief Marketing Officer of Floor & Decor. "From our high-quality products to our everyday low prices, we do everything possible to create an exceptional experience for our homeowner and professional customers. We take pride in serving our local communities, and we would especially like to thank our store associates, as this recognition is a true testament to their hard work and dedication to providing the best experience possible for our customers."

Selected as one of the beloved brands, Floor & Decor ranked number five on the overall list. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, with nearly 200 warehouse-format stores and six Design Studios across 36 states.

This is Yelp's first-ever list honoring the most loved brands on the platform. The report also highlights the most loved brands in each state, as well as the most loved brand food items. For the full report, visit Yelp's blog.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 191 warehouse-format stores and six Design Studios across 36 states as of December 29, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world's best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

