Floor Cleaning Machines Market size to grow by USD 1.94 billion from 2020 to 2025|Professional Cleaning Equipment Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Floor Cleaning Machines Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The floor cleaning machines market share growth in the professional cleaning equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment incorporates the demand for professional floor cleaning machines from building service contractors and from commercial establishments, such as hotels, retail, business offices, gymnasiums, restaurants, and entertainment centers. The non-residential segment is expected to be driven by the demand from the downstream nonresidential construction sector, particularly the office, healthcare, and hotel segments.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Major Growth Driver

The demand for janitorial cleaning services is notably driving the global floor cleaning machines market growth. A key reason for the growth of the global floor cleaning machines market is the demand for cleaning equipment from janitorial service providers. The janitorial segment is a key segment of the global cleaning services market and consists of vendors that offer services, such as cleaning the interiors and exteriors of buildings and transportation modes such as aircraft, cars, rail, and ships; it also includes the cleaning services provided to factories, retail outlets, shopping centers and malls, and business and government establishments. Vendors of such services are expected to be the key emerging consumers of floor cleaning products, owing to the rising demand, primarily from offices, educational institutions, and retail complexes. The general improvement in the global economy will also drive the future growth prospects of this segment.

Floor Cleaning Machines Market: Vendor Analysis

The floor cleaning machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The floor cleaning machines market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA among others.

Reasons to Buy Floor Cleaning Machines Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floor cleaning machines market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market vendors

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Professional cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Clemas & Co. Ltd.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

Fimap Spa

Hako GmbH

Nilfisk AS

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Tennant Co.

Tornado Industries Inc.

WIESE USA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

