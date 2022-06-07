Floor Cleaning Machines Market size to grow by USD 1.94 billion from 2020 to 2025|Professional Cleaning Equipment Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 20:00 ET
The floor cleaning machines market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (professional cleaning equipment and consumer cleaning equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floor cleaning machines market size is expected to increase by USD 1.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Rising investments in R&D are the key market trend driving the global floor cleaning machines market growth. The market is witnessing an increased expenditure by vendors on their R&D activities. The market is seeing many innovative applications and solutions, such as the inclusion of room memory, improved battery life, and improved efficiency of products. In addition, vendors are working to reduce the cost of maintenance and upgrades. Rapidly changing technology and changes in consumer preferences are forcing vendors to deliver innovative and highly-efficient floor scrubbers to survive the commoditization in the market. Thus, the market is expected to witness the development of innovative floor scrubbers during the forecast period.
The competitive scenario provided in the Floor Cleaning Machines Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
The floor cleaning machines market share growth in the professional cleaning equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment incorporates the demand for professional floor cleaning machines from building service contractors and from commercial establishments, such as hotels, retail, business offices, gymnasiums, restaurants, and entertainment centers. The non-residential segment is expected to be driven by the demand from the downstream nonresidential construction sector, particularly the office, healthcare, and hotel segments.
The demand for janitorial cleaning services is notably driving the global floor cleaning machines market growth. A key reason for the growth of the global floor cleaning machines market is the demand for cleaning equipment from janitorial service providers. The janitorial segment is a key segment of the global cleaning services market and consists of vendors that offer services, such as cleaning the interiors and exteriors of buildings and transportation modes such as aircraft, cars, rail, and ships; it also includes the cleaning services provided to factories, retail outlets, shopping centers and malls, and business and government establishments. Vendors of such services are expected to be the key emerging consumers of floor cleaning products, owing to the rising demand, primarily from offices, educational institutions, and retail complexes. The general improvement in the global economy will also drive the future growth prospects of this segment.
The floor cleaning machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The floor cleaning machines market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA among others.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist floor cleaning machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the floor cleaning machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the floor cleaning machines market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor cleaning machines market vendors
|
Floor Cleaning Machines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.80
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Clemas & Co. Ltd., EUREKA Spa Unipersonale, Fimap Spa, Hako GmbH, Nilfisk AS, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tennant Co., Tornado Industries Inc., and WIESE USA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Professional cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer cleaning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Clemas & Co. Ltd.
- EUREKA Spa Unipersonale
- Fimap Spa
- Hako GmbH
- Nilfisk AS
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Tennant Co.
- Tornado Industries Inc.
- WIESE USA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
