Floor Coating Company in Atlanta, Titan Garage Flooring Solutions Offering High-Quality, Durable Garage Floor Coatings

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Garage Flooring Solutions offers a wide array of garage flooring solutions perfect for residential, commercial, and vehicle use. The company services numerous installations from school playgrounds to retail office spaces and offer customizable features at an affordable price with payment plans available.

Titan Garage Flooring Solutions has a system that is superior to other coatings. A Titan coating is made up of a hybrid polyurea and polyaspartic blend and does not chip, crack, or peel, and has a fast curing time. Within six hours of application, a car can be parked on the concrete, and furnishings can be put back within twenty-four hours.

Those who have tried epoxy flooring in Atlanta may be aware of its long curing time of three to five days, releases dangerously high levels of volatile organic compounds, and showing of chips, cracks, or peels within five years of application. Titan floors are the most environmentally friendly way to finish concrete and are USDA-approved making it perfectly safe for families and kids.

Titan Garage Flooring Solutions provides a wide range of finishing options, including full broadcast selections that can make surfaces look like natural stones, and over 150 colors to choose from. Popular finishes include gun flint, denim, domino, saddle, gravel, schist, autumn, creekbed, and garnet.

Titan floors are also resistant to corrosion from rust, sand, and harsh chemicals that can make their way into a garage space. Best of all, installation in a typical residential garage takes less than a day and comes with a lifetime warranty. The flooring process is ideal for restaurants, retail stores, schools, and industrial uses.

Those in need of a garage floor coating company in Atlanta are invited to learn more about Titan Garage Flooring Solutions and their high-quality products and services. Enhance the beauty of any flooring with a Titan floor.

Contact Name: Taylor Ford

Email: [email protected]

