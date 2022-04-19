Floor Coatings Market to Garner $5.5 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for floor coatings from end users such as commercial, residential, and industrial and surge in demand for interior decoration have boosted the growth of the global floor coatings market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Floor Coatings Market by Floor Structure (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Wood, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Binder Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Methyl Methacrylate, and Others), and Coating Component (Single Component, Double Component, and Triple Component): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global floor coatings industry was accounted for $3.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

However, slippery characteristic of floor coating hinders the market growth. On the contrary, effective price strategy owing to rise in competition in the industry would unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1500

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted the supply chain and procurement of raw materials due to strict implementation of lockdown regulations.

The ongoing construction projected halted or postponed during the pandemic due to lack of operations and concerns regarding safety of workforce. This negatively affected the demand for floor coatings.

However, rise in vaccination programs and relaxation in lockdown regulations would propel the demand for floor coatings.

The double component segment dominated the market

By coating component, the double component segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global floor coatings market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for anti-corrosion products from multiple end-use sectors. The report includes analysis of the single component and triple component segments.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Floor Coatings Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1500?reqfor=covid

The commercial segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to presence of huge consumer base in the regions including Asia-Pacific. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global floor coatings market, due to durability and longevity of floor coating.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in populace, surge in middle-class income, rapid urbanization, and upcoming construction projects in the region. On the other hand, the global floor coatings market across North America is expected to showcase a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

ArmorPoxy

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sika AG

3M

The Lubrizol Corporation

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flame-retardants-market/purchase-options

