Floor Covering Market to Reach USD 312.42 Billion by 2031 Driven by Innovation in Vinyl Flooring and Rising Commercial Construction Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the floor covering market size is set for steady growth, expanding from USD 256.24 billion in 2026 to USD 312.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.04%. This growth is being driven by ongoing product innovation and evolving demand patterns, particularly the rising adoption of resilient materials such as vinyl and rigid-core flooring, valued for their durability and ease of installation. The commercial segment is expected to outpace residential demand, supported by increased investments in healthcare and education infrastructure, where hygienic and long-lasting flooring solutions are critical. Meanwhile, supply chains are becoming increasingly localized to reduce costs and mitigate delays. In parallel, the adoption of digital tools and hybrid retail models is streamlining the selection and installation process, especially for large-scale, contractor-driven projects.

Floor Covering Market Share by Region

Across Europe, renovation activity is shaped by strict environmental and indoor air quality standards, pushing demand for certified low-emission and sustainable flooring solutions. Public projects increasingly favor suppliers that offer recyclable products and circular design approaches. In workplaces and institutions, modular flooring and carpet tiles with sound-reducing features are widely used for flexibility and comfort. Meanwhile, retail and hospitality spaces are opting for durable, slip-resistant surfaces that are easy to maintain. Southern European manufacturers continue to rely on exports, particularly to the United States, while evolving carbon regulations are expected to strengthen the appeal of locally produced materials in public sector projects.

Asia-Pacific leads the global floor covering market, supported by rapid urbanization and ongoing renovation activity across major cities. In China, urban renewal initiatives are driving demand for quick-install, resilient flooring, while Southeast Asia is emerging as a key manufacturing hub serving both domestic and export markets. Commercial spaces across the region continue to favor modular and easy-to-maintain flooring solutions that minimize downtime. In North America, a strong pipeline of multifamily housing projects is sustaining demand for flooring replacements tied to leasing cycles. Sectors such as healthcare and education remain central to commercial demand, with a growing focus on hygiene and indoor air quality standards influencing product choices. At the same time, increased domestic production capacity is helping improve supply reliability and reduce project delays for contractors.

Floor Covering Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Demand from Healthcare, Education, and Retail Driving Shift Toward High-Performance Flooring

Commercial sectors are increasingly shaping demand for advanced flooring solutions, with healthcare facilities leading due to strict hygiene requirements, frequent renovations, and the need for easy maintenance. Strong workforce growth in the healthcare sector is supporting ongoing upgrades across hospitals and clinics. In education, institutions prioritize materials that enhance durability and reduce noise, helping manage heavy daily usage and flexible space requirements. Corporate environments are also evolving, adopting adaptable and easy-to-maintain flooring systems suited for hybrid workspaces and technical environments. At the same time, indoor air quality standards are playing a larger role in product selection across Europe and North America, with certified low-emission materials becoming a key requirement. Sustainability is also influencing procurement decisions, as buyers increasingly prefer flooring solutions that support recycling, reduced environmental impact, and transparent documentation practices.

Surging Preference for Advanced Vinyl Flooring Driven by Speed, Durability, and Design Flexibility

Luxury vinyl solutions are rapidly gaining ground as end users prioritize flooring that combines visual appeal with strong performance and quick installation. Enhanced realism in wood and stone finishes, along with waterproof properties, is making these materials a popular choice for both residential upgrades and commercial retrofits. Rigid-core technologies further improve stability and resistance to wear, helping extend product life in high-traffic environments. Manufacturers are also reworking supply strategies by expanding regional production, reducing dependence on imports and improving delivery timelines. Increased domestic capacity is strengthening supply consistency while enabling more tailored product offerings. At the same time, installation efficiency has become a key advantage, with click-lock and tool-free systems allowing faster project completion and minimizing labor constraints, particularly in renovation-heavy segments.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Global floor covering demand reflects renovation cycles and selective new construction, with material choices shaped by cost, durability, and supply conditions. Mordor Intelligence uses consistent, source-verified methods and cross-market checks, providing a transparent, comparable view suited to external scrutiny."

Major Segments Highlighted in the Global Floor Covering Market Report

By Product Type

Carpet & Area Rugs

Wood Flooring

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles

Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring (LVT, Sheet, VCT)

Stone Flooring

Other Products

By End User

Residential

Commercial Hospitality & Leisure Retail & Shopping Centers Healthcare Facilities Education Corporate Offices Public & Government Buildings Other Commercial Users



By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail Home Centers Specialty Flooring Stores Online Other Distribution Channels

B2B / Contractors

By Geography

North America Canada United States Mexico



South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America



Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



Overview – Floor Covering Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 256.24 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 312.42 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.04% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Floor Covering Companies: Covers a global and market-level overview, key segment insights, available financial details, strategic analysis, competitive positioning and market share of leading companies, along with information on products, services, and recent developments.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Interface, Inc.

Forbo Group

Gerflor Group

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)

Victoria PLC

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics

Somany Ceramics

SCG Ceramics

Pamesa Cerámica

Porcelanosa Grupo

Atlas Concorde

Crossville Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

AHF Products

NOX Corporation

Get in-depth industry insights on the floor covering market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-floor-covering-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Wood Flooring Market Size: The wood flooring market is projected to grow steadily, rising from USD 11.32 billion in 2025 to USD 11.66 billion in 2026, and reaching USD 14.41 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.33%. This growth is largely supported by ongoing renovation activity and a continued preference for natural-looking interiors across residential and commercial spaces, even as higher financing costs slow new construction in the short term.

Stone Flooring Market Share: The stone flooring market is categorized based on product type, which includes marble, granite, slate, sandstone, and other varieties. It is also segmented by construction type, covering new construction as well as renovation and retrofit projects. In terms of end users, the market serves residential and commercial sectors, while distribution channels are divided into B2C retail customers and B2B segments such as contractors and builders. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and additional regions. Forecasts for the market are expressed in value terms (USD).

Global Ceramic Tiles Market: The ceramic tiles market is moderately fragmented, with the leading companies, Mohawk Industries, Grupo Lamosa, SCG Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, and RAK Ceramics, together accounting for a mid-level share of total revenue, while leaving considerable opportunity for regional players. Competitive strength in the industry is supported by vertical integration, including access to raw material sources, in-house production capabilities, and well-established distribution networks.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited