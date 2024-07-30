Floor Coverings International Builds Out Robust Support Team Fueling All-Time High Performance

No. 1 Flooring Franchise Adds Layers of Support with Strategic Hires Boasting Decades of Collective Experience

New Customer Experience-Centric Website Driving Unit Level Economics

Responsible Franchise Growth Reflective of 40 Openings and 40 Signings at Mid-Year Mark

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International ® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, known for its locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, is doubling down on its all-time high performance with the strategic hires of six new support team members to further drive franchisee profitability.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.6 million in average revenue in 2023 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.3 million in average unit volume*. Both figures represent all-time highs for the mobile home services franchise, yet FCI is on a mission to grow these number even higher.

Floor Coverings International continues to invest in its support programs, announcing the strategic hires of:

Matthew Judy , Vice President of Performance Marketing – He brings over a decade of expertise in digital marketing and franchise operations, consistently driving innovation and growth. In his most recent role, he served in a leadership capacity with Scorpion, a nationally recognized leader in franchise marketing. His initial area of focus will be the development and implementation of a roadmap for world-class marketing programs that enables franchisees in achieving the goal of a $2M+ business.

– He brings over a decade of expertise in digital marketing and franchise operations, consistently driving innovation and growth. In his most recent role, he served in a leadership capacity with Scorpion, a nationally recognized leader in franchise marketing. His initial area of focus will be the development and implementation of a roadmap for world-class marketing programs that enables franchisees in achieving the goal of a $2M+ business. Zac Burks , Director of Strategic Development - Burks boasts an impressive 22-plus-year history of leading high-performance multi-unit teams. His responsibilities in this new role include coaching and directly supporting franchise owners to successfully scale their business and achieve maximum revenue potential.

Burks boasts an impressive 22-plus-year history of leading high-performance multi-unit teams. His responsibilities in this new role include coaching and directly supporting franchise owners to successfully scale their business and achieve maximum revenue potential. Lisa Tis, Director of Talent Acquisition – Backed by an MBA and a keen business IQ, Tis brings a unique blend of business acumen and recruitment skills to the table. She's able to understand the unique requirements of franchise organizations. With more than 15 years of experience in various senior-level recruitment positions, she's dedicated to connecting growth minded businesses with long-lasting candidate placements.

– Backed by an MBA and a keen business IQ, Tis brings a unique blend of business acumen and recruitment skills to the table. She's able to understand the unique requirements of franchise organizations. With more than 15 years of experience in various senior-level recruitment positions, she's dedicated to connecting growth minded businesses with long-lasting candidate placements. Jennifer Faz , Director of Field Marketing – Most recently she served as the Senior Marketing Manager of Emerging Brands at Threshold Brands where she was responsible for brand strategy for Men in Kilts. A franchisee herself, Faz has a passion for helping lead owners toward success. She is a strong advocate of multi-channel marketing coupled with an unbeatable ground game and employs asymmetrical marketing strategies to edge out competition.

– Most recently she served as the Senior Marketing Manager of Emerging Brands at Threshold Brands where she was responsible for brand strategy for Men in Kilts. A franchisee herself, Faz has a passion for helping lead owners toward success. She is a strong advocate of multi-channel marketing coupled with an unbeatable ground game and employs asymmetrical marketing strategies to edge out competition. Matt Franz , Regional Director of Operations – He spent the last 10 years with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Growing from a General Manager position to corporate support team to head of a co-op, he has a knack for supporting franchisees with their culture, systems, operations, and profitability. In his most recent role, he helped an ownership group scale their business, doubling unit count to six franchises achieving over $12M in overall sales.

– He spent the last 10 years with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Growing from a General Manager position to corporate support team to head of a co-op, he has a knack for supporting franchisees with their culture, systems, operations, and profitability. In his most recent role, he helped an ownership group scale their business, doubling unit count to six franchises achieving over in overall sales. Jennifer Braucksieker , Assistant Controller – With 15-plus-years of experience, Braucksieker is responsible for leading and supporting Floor Coverings International franchisees through the invoicing process, co-op accounting and reporting, as well as managing all AP for the company. Overall, she aims to innovate and automate existing accounting and finance processes to better serve franchisees.

"The unwavering dedication and commitment of our enhanced leadership team have been pivotal in driving our expansion efforts and elevating our overall performance," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International. "We eagerly anticipate the impactful programs and initiatives this exceptional group will implement."

Notably, Floor Coverings International proudly unveils its new customer experience-centric website. The website enhances the customer journey with features including a flooring quiz, inspiration gallery, flooring tips, and more, as FCI positions itself as the expert flooring advisor to help make customer visions a reality.

Floor Coverings International's impressive support, commitment to innovation, low-cost investment ranging from $154,400 – $341,000**, and revenue potential continues to drive prospects to the franchise opportunity.

The rapidly growing brand reports strong mid-year growth with 40 openings and the signing of 40 new franchisees into its system in 2024. Making for a record-breaking consecutive quarters, these numbers reflect a 25% growth increase year-over-year and puts Floor Coverings International on the fast track to achieving its goal of awarding 100 new franchisees and reaching 300 units this year.

"Our recent strategic hires, robust support programs, and comprehensive development efforts have been instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our performance," said Albert Hermans, Vice President of Franchise Development at Floor Coverings International. "As a result, we are thrilled to report that franchise leads are at an all-time high – nearly up 40% year-over-year in the last 60 days. These initiatives are not only strengthening our foundation, but also paving the way for unprecedented success and expansion in the coming years."

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 877-559-3496.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com .

*Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

**See Item 7 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

Media Contact: Kelly Hammond, [email protected]

SOURCE Floor Coverings International