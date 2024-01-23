Floor Coverings International Caps 2023 with an Unprecedented 95 Franchise Agreements

No. 1 Flooring Franchise Announces Record-Breaking Development Year with Biggest Unit-Add in Brand History

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, known for its locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, heads into 2024 on the coattails of its strongest franchise development year in the company's 36-year history. The fast-growing legacy brand awarded 95 franchise agreements covering over 160 territories in 2023. Over the next twelve months, FCI plans to eclipse its development numbers in 2023 with a goal to award over 200 territories to 100 new franchisees.

A 50% increase in units added in 2023 compared to 2022 defines FCI's record-setting year of franchise development as company leadership builds on this momentum, aiming to have 300 operating franchises by year-end. Alongside this impressive development, is strong performance. The brand's 250-plus franchises experienced a growing AUV, thanks to a prioritization on providing innovative, personalized, high-quality support. According to FCI's 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document, the Top 50% of franchises generated $1,800,000 Average Unit Volume for 2022*.

To support brand awareness across local and national markets, FCI has invested millions of dollars into a national advertising fund, brand refresh, and new website. Additionally, FCI has established 30 marketing co-ops, encouraging individual franchisees to collaborate with and learn from one another to support their businesses. These investments to bolster brand awareness reflect FCI's commitment to support franchise owners as individual entrepreneurs while having the backing of a highly-regarded industry giant.

"Over the last year, Floor Coverings International has welcomed incredible new franchisees into our portfolio," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of FCI. "As we transition into a new era of growth, our mission to deliver best-in-class service remains unwavering, especially as we make major investments in educational programs for current and incoming franchise owners. Whether helping our top-performing franchisees hit $10 million in sales or supporting first-time business owners, our team looks forward to supporting our franchise owners through another year we anticipate to be filled with milestone achievements."

The success of the brand has not gone unnoticed as FCI was recently named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, yet again earning the No. 1 spot in the flooring category. Additionally, FCI was named 2023 Franchisor of the Year by the Franchise Broker Association, Franchise Brand of The Year by The Perfect Franchise, and named a Master Closer and recipient of the Consultants Choice Award by FranChoice. Key to achieving these prestigious recognitions is FCI's outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and overall brand power.

"A huge growth year isn't possible without amazing people," said Albert Hermans, Vice President of Franchise Development at FCI. "Our existing franchisees set an inspiring example for future franchise owners by exemplifying what successful business ownership can look like. Our development team continues to do a tremendous job to identify the right types of individuals to join our brand so we can strategically grow our footprint across the country. "

Since its launch in 1988, FCI has become a recognized market leader by building a robust network of more than 250 franchises across the country, serving more than 400,000 happy customers, and is showing no signs of slowing down. With the $48 billion flooring industry expected to rise, FCI is poised to continue its market leadership and growth.

Challenging brick-and-mortar concepts, FCI has revolutionized the flooring industry by bringing the shopping experience directly to customers' homes. The Mobile Flooring Showrooms are equipped with thousands of samples, allowing customers to visualize different flooring materials and designs in their own living spaces. Whether customers are looking for hardwood, carpet, tile, vinyl, or any other flooring option, FCI offers a comprehensive range of products from leading manufacturers. Partnerships with renowned suppliers ensure that customers have access to top-notch materials that are durable, stylish, and meet their specific requirements.

Design Associates provide guidance and expertise, helping customers make informed decisions that align with their specific needs and preferences. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized service, FCI has transformed the way customers shop for flooring and has set new industry standards prioritizing customization and accessibility.

With hundreds of prime territories available, FCI is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are involved in their community, boast leadership skills, and are eager to explore the world of franchising. When franchisees invest with FCI, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 30-plus years of experience in providing exceptional customer service.

