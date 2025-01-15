Floor Coverings International Enters 2025 Poised for Explosive Growth Following Record-Breaking Year

More than 80 Openings and 80 Awarded Franchise Agreements in 2024

Earns No. 1 Spot in Flooring Category on Entrepreneur's Prestigious Franchise 500 Ranking

Sets Ambitious 2025 Goal to Award 100 Agreements by Year-End

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America®, enters 2025 with incredible momentum following a banner year in 2024. Boasting locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and an expert team of trusted professionals, FCI awarded 82 franchises and opened 89 new locations last year. FCI is redefining what's possible in the home services industry, setting new benchmarks for franchise growth and delivering unmatched operational excellence.

The brand's continued success has once again secured the No. 1 spot in the flooring category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This prestigious achievement reflects the brand's performance in unit growth, financial stability, and enduring market influence.

With more than 100 launches on the horizon, 2025 is set to be a pivotal chapter for Floor Coverings International Post this

A Year of Unprecedented Success - Floor Coverings International achieved several key milestones in 2024, including:

Record Franchise Development : 82 new franchise agreements were signed, with 92% coming from franchise broker leads. This surge was fueled by a combination of strong franchisee performance, increased brand recognition, and a world-class franchise development team.

: 82 new franchise agreements were signed, with 92% coming from franchise broker leads. This surge was fueled by a combination of strong franchisee performance, increased brand recognition, and a world-class franchise development team. Expansive Growth : 89 new locations opened across North America , bringing the total footprint to over 270 locations.

: 89 new locations opened across , bringing the total footprint to over 270 locations. Impressive Metrics : Franchise owners who expanded their teams in 2024 experienced over 30% growth, underscoring the impact of strategic staffing on business success.

: Franchise owners who expanded their teams in 2024 experienced over 30% growth, underscoring the impact of strategic staffing on business success. Marketing and Innovation Investments: The investment of a $1M brand strategy and a $1.5M combined co-op media investment drove a 40% increase in branded search.

Looking Ahead: Big Plans for 2025 - Building on its momentum, FCI is targeting another banner year in 2025. Key initiatives include:

Aggressive Expansion Goals : The brand plans to reach 340 operating franchisees by year's end, with more than 100 new franchise agreements anticipated.

: The brand plans to reach 340 operating franchisees by year's end, with more than 100 new franchise agreements anticipated. Continued Marketing Excellence : Following the success of 2024's brand campaign, FCI will double down on its efforts to drive leads and elevate its market presence, further solidifying its position as the premier flooring brand in the communities it serves.

: Following the success of 2024's brand campaign, FCI will double down on its efforts to drive leads and elevate its market presence, further solidifying its position as the premier flooring brand in the communities it serves. Industry Growth and Market Share: With the flooring industry projected to grow significantly in 2025, FCI is poised to capitalize on this momentum and continue gaining market share.

"After an extraordinary year, the energy across our network is at an all-time high," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International. "The exceptional efforts of our franchisees, combined with strategic investments in marketing and support, have set the stage for a landmark year ahead. With more than 100 launches on the horizon, 2025 is set to be a pivotal chapter as we solidify our presence as the most recognized flooring provider in North America."

Floor Coverings International's unique business model – offering a personalized in-home experience with mobile flooring showrooms – has set it apart in the $450 billion home remodeling industry. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 82%, FCI remains committed to empowering its franchisees to achieve maximum success.

With total investment costs ranging from $154,400 to $341,000*, Floor Coverings International offers an affordable and scalable opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to make a lasting impact in their communities. FCI is seeking entrepreneurs who think in the multi-millions, are forever learners, and have an empire builder mindset.

According to Floor Coverings International's Franchise Disclosure Document, the top 50 percent of operators generated $1.6 million in average revenue in 2023 with the top 10 percent operators grossing $3.3 million in average unit volume**.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 270-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.

*See Item 7 of our current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

*Please see Item 19 of the current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

