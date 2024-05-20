Floor Coverings International's Record-Breaking Q1 Lays Foundation for Unparalleled Growth

No. 1 Flooring Franchise Wraps First Quarter with Expansion Across 40 Territories

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International ® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, known for its locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, signed 19 new franchisees into its system in Q1 of 2024. Making for a record-breaking quarter, these numbers reflect a 90% growth increase compared to Q1 of 2023 and puts the brand on the fast track to achieving its goal of awarding 100 new franchisees this year.

Floor Coverings International's 19 newest franchisees span 40 territories across North America. They will join the brand's current roster of more than 250 franchises and continue in FCI's legacy of responsible franchising. Over the last 35 years, FCI has cultivated an ethos of effective franchise management. The credibility the brand has built with franchise owners and customers alike has paved the way for its franchise development strategies to accelerate year-over-year.

"Floor Coverings International's track record over the last 30 years speaks for itself, but this recent wave of interested and qualified candidates is a testament to the quality system, brand, and team we've built," said Albert Hermans, Vice President of Franchise Development at Floor Coverings International. "Providing unparalleled service to our customers and being accountable to our franchisees is second nature to us. The growth we are witnessing today is a result of decades of doing business right and ensuring we serve each franchisee with the support, care, and resources they deserve."

The franchise brand's rapid growth in the last quarter is the culmination of three years of planning driven by the brand's marketing, operations, and franchise development teams. The franchise's novel use of 32 regional marketing co-ops has helped boost brand awareness across North America. Floor Coverings International has incorporated new technologies to facilitate better customer service, and its continuously evolving training programs have been strengthening the franchise at every level.

"The number of new franchises we've welcomed into our community in Q1 alone is an exciting indication of what's to come," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International. "We've been around long enough to know when goals are unrealistic, and I can confidently say that our mission to bring on 100 new franchisees by year end is ambitious, but absolutely achievable. When you can be this confident in your systems and your people, you're obligated to reach for incredible goals."

Floor Coverings International's focus on strengthening its foundation has expedited the onboarding of new franchisees, with 92% of them becoming operational within six months of signing on. The initial training period for new franchisees entails two years of guided support and in-person visits to solidify new owners' foundation in the flooring industry, even after doors open. The speed of and support provided during the early stages of opening a FCI franchise has piqued the interest of potential new franchise owners looking to invest in a resilient concept with the potential to grow.

Since its launch in 1988, FCI has become a recognized market leader by building a robust network of more than 250 franchises across the country, serving more than 400,000 happy customers, and is showing no signs of slowing down. With the $48 billion flooring industry expected to rise, FCI is poised to continue its market leadership and growth.

With hundreds of prime territories available , Floor Coverings International is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are involved in their community, boast leadership skills, and are eager to explore the world of franchising. When franchisees invest with FCI, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 35-plus years of experience in providing exceptional customer service.

FCI's franchise opportunity is one of the most affordable within the $450 billion home remodeling industry, with total investment costs ranging from $154,400 – $341,000*.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 877-559-3496.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com .

*See Item 7 of our current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

