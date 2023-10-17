Floor Grinding Tool Market to grow by USD 33.43 million from 2022 to 2027, Rapid growth in the global construction industry to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The floor grinding tool market is expected to grow by USD 33.43 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (grinding, honing, polishing, and burnishing), type (concrete, wood, and marble), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floor Grinding Tool Market 2023-2027

Rapid growth in the global construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. Housing has been the key contributor to this growth, which continues to be driven by growing investments in European housing. The growth of the European construction sector is expected to be mainly driven by the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany. In addition, the most rapidly expanding construction markets are APAC, China, Indonesia, and India.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the floor grinding tool market: ACHILLI S r l, ASL Machines, Bimack s r l, Blastrac BV, Dr. Schulze GmbH, Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Klindex S r l, Levetec, Linax Co. ltd., PHX Industries, Roll Gmbh, SASE Company LLC, Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Shanghai Tuomei Machinery Auto Equipment Co. Ltd., Substrate Technology Inc., Superabrasive Inc, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

The floor Grinding Tool Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.5% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income is a major trend in the market.

India , Vietnam , Malaysia , China , and Qatar are experiencing greater economic development due to the high levels of consumer income and fast urbanization.

, , , , and are experiencing greater economic development due to the high levels of consumer income and fast urbanization. Moreover, spending on home and nonresidential infrastructure will be increased due to the rising purchasing power of the population.

Significant Challenge

Shortage of skilled labor is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

To limit their reliance on human labor, the biggest players in the market invest a great deal in technology and automation.

As a result, labor costs in these markets have increased due to rapid growth in Asia's economies.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Keg Segments:

The grinding segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. To ensure that the rough surface is smooth during grinding, a diamond has been put on the grinding tool. Apart from the uppermost layer of concrete, all surface stains, varnishes, and cracks shall be removed. Moreover, to make the visual appearance and comfort of floors better, floor grinding machines are used for renovation, new house construction, or remodeling projects. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The construction and mining equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 62.13 billion.

The construction dumper market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,505.05 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio