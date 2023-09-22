Floor Pad Market to grow by USD 92.36 million from 2022 to 2027 | 3M Co., Americo Manufacturing Co., Jon Don LLC., and more are key players in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The floor pad market is estimated to grow by USD 92.36 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.38%. The floor pad market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer floor pad market are 3M Co., Americo Manufacturing Co., Aone Industries, Bona AB, CFS Brands LLC, Corazzi Fibre Srl, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Edward Don and Co., Electrolux AB, ETC of Henderson Inc., Janex Inc., Jon Don LLC, Lake Country Manufacturing Inc., Medline Industries LP, Murugappa Group, NUTECH JETTING EQUIPMENTS India PVT LTD., Roots Multiclean LTD., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Surie Polex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Wearwell LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floor Pad Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co. - The company offers floor pad products such as 3M tan burnish pad 3400, 3M white super polish pad 4100 and Scotch Brite diamond purple floor pads.

The company offers floor pad products such as tan burnish pad 3400, white super polish pad 4100 and Scotch Brite diamond purple floor pads. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. The North American floor pad market is set to witness significant growth. Elements such as a rising geriatric population and evolving lifestyles, which account for an expansion in chronic health problems like diabetes, along with rapid urbanization and higher disposable incomes, leading to sedentary lifestyles and higher obesity rates, are propelling the demand for healthcare facilities in North America . The emergence of cutting-edge floor care equipment, like industrial floor scrubbers with cylindrical technologies, further fuels the demand for floor pads in the region. Such technological progress and the focus on hygiene will drive the growth of the North American floor pad market during the forecast period.

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver

Growing demand for floor pads in end-user industries is notably driving the market growth. The floor pad market is experiencing substantial growth due to several factors, including the global expansion of the janitorial industry. This expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cleaner environments and growing consumer awareness. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning practices, along with the integration of innovative technologies. High adoption rates of industrial cleaning solutions are observed across various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food and beverage processing, hospitality, and automotive. As these end-user segments continue to expand, there is a corresponding increase in demand for floor pads designed for cleaning and scrubbing purposes, further fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trend - Technological advancements in floor pads are an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Major Challenges - The availability of low-cost human labor in developing countries is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

The PVC pads segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor pads have gained widespread usage across diverse industries and sectors, thanks to their remarkable durability, versatility, and cost-efficiency. Within the commercial sector, these PVC pads are deployed extensively for the upkeep and cleaning of floors. The surge in demand for cost-effective cleaning solutions, a heightened focus on hygiene standards across various industries, the impressive adaptability and resilience of PVC pads, along the global expansion of commercial and healthcare sectors, are all poised to be significant drivers propelling the growth of the PVC pads segment within the global floor pad market throughout the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The global industrial floor mats market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,183.36 million. The size of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ergonomic floor mats and entrance floor mats), application (manufacturing, warehouse and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and others), and geography ( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The incorporation of multiple safety features in mats is notably driving the industrial floor mats market growth.

The floor adhesive market share is expected to increase by USD 1.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. This report extensively covers floor adhesive market segmentation by end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rapid growth in the global construction industry is one of the key factors driving the floor adhesive market growth.

Floor Pad Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio