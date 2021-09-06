Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2021-2025 | Technavio identifies Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C&D Technologies Inc., and CDN Energy and Power Corp. as Dominant Players

The COVID-19 impact report on the floor scrubber battery market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Floor Scrubber Battery Market

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: The company offers Duracell 12 volt floor scrubber and sweeper.

C&D Technologies Inc.: The company offers different types of floor machine batteries such as 6 battery voltage, 12 battery voltage, and 36 battery voltage under the brand name Trojan battery company.

CDN Energy and Power Corp.: The company offers non-hazardous, maintenance-free discover dry cell traction batteries that are sealed, non-spillable, durably designed to meet the floor scrubber and cleaning equipment needs.

Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Floor scrubber battery market is segmented as below:

Type

Lead-acid Batteries



Li-ion Batteries

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The floor scrubber battery market is driven by the increasing adoption of Li-ion battery-powered floor scrubbers. In addition, increasing consumer spending to increase residential demand for floor scrubbers is expected to trigger the floor scrubber battery market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

