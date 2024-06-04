Floor Scrubber Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 147.2 million from 2024-2028, Growth in tourism and health and retail sectors boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global floor scrubber battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global floor scrubber battery market 2024-2028

Floor Scrubber Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 147.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Blue Line Battery Inc., C and D Technologies

Inc., CDN Energy and Power Corp., Continental

Battery Systems, Crown Battery Manufacturing

Co., Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing

Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Corp., Exide

Technologies, Exponential Power Inc., Fullriver

Battery, Interstate Batteries Inc., Total Battery,

and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Market Driver

The global floor scrubber battery market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for eco-friendly floor scrubbers. These scrubbers save up to 90% of water and chemicals, leading to cost savings and reduced environmental impact. Manufacturers focus on producing energy-efficient and quiet scrubbers, which are preferred by consumers.

Additionally, the trend towards green and sustainable cleaning practices in the industrial sector reduces resource consumption and enhances worker safety. By adhering to eco-friendly methods, the market for floor scrubber batteries is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

The floor scrubber battery market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and effective cleaning solutions. Floorscrubbers are essential in various industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. The market for floor scrubber batteries is driven by factors like longer battery life, faster charging times, and improved performance.

Companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies like lithium-ion batteries to cater to this demand. Additionally, the convenience and cost-effectiveness of rechargeable batteries are making them a popular choice over disposable batteries. The market for floor scrubber batteries is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The floor scrubber battery market in developing countries faces challenges due to the availability of low-cost labor. Informal labor sectors account for a significant portion of the workforce in APAC, leading to a decline in labor's share of GDP. This results in rising inequality, high youth unemployment, and skills shortages.

Developing countries, such as India and China , have a high prevalence of child labor, which impacts the demand for floor scrubbers. These factors collectively hamper the growth of the floor scrubber battery market in the forecast period.

The floor scrubber battery market faces several challenges. The need for longer runtimes and faster charging times is crucial for commercial applications. Compatibility issues between different battery types and scrubber models can hinder market growth. Cost-effectiveness is another challenge, as high-performance batteries can be expensive.

The environmental impact of disposing of used batteries is also a concern. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as cordless and rechargeable batteries, are driving innovation in the market. The use of lithium-ion batteries is increasing due to their energy density and long life cycle.

However, safety concerns and the risk of thermal runaway remain significant challenges. Overall, the floor scrubber battery market requires continuous research and development to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Lead-acid batteries

1.2 Li-ion batteries Application 2.1 Industrial

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Lead-acid batteries- The Floor Scrubber Battery Market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing demand for automated cleaning solutions in various industries. Companies are investing in advanced battery technologies to enhance the performance and efficiency of floor scrubbers. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity due to their long run-time and quick charging capabilities. Additionally, lead-acid batteries continue to dominate the market due to their affordability and wide availability. Overall, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and the rising need for efficient and cost-effective cleaning solutions.

Research Analysis

The Floor Scrubber Battery Market encompasses the demand for batteries used in floor scrubber machines, which are essential for maintaining hygiene in various sectors such as Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing facilities, Warehouses, and Commercial spaces. These batteries power floor cleaning devices like floor mops, floor brushes, walk-behind machines, and ride-on machines.

The market offers robust solutions through advanced battery technology, including deep-cycle lead-acid batteries and flooded lead-acid batteries. The market trends lean towards autonomous floor-scrubbing robots, which require high-performance, maintenance-free batteries. Additionally, there is a growing preference for lightweight, compact designs that offer maneuverability and operational flexibility. Eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions, with minimal emissions, are also gaining traction in the market.

Market Research Overview

The Floor Scrubber Battery Market encompasses the production, sales, and consumption of batteries specifically designed for use in floor scrubbing equipment. These batteries are essential for powering electric floor scrubbers, which have gained popularity due to their efficiency and eco-friendliness compared to traditional methods. The market for floor scrubber batteries is driven by the increasing demand for automated cleaning solutions in various sectors, including commercial and residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions.

The market is segmented based on battery chemistry, capacity, and application. Lithium-ion batteries are currently dominating the market due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and fast charging capabilities. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing awareness of the benefits of using electric floor scrubbers over manual methods.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Lead-acid Batteries



Li-ion Batteries

Application

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

