Floor Scrubber Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 138.23 million | Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Floor Scrubbers to be a Major Trend | Technavio

Floor Scrubber Battery Market: Major Trend, Driver, and Challenge

The growing demand for eco-friendly floor scrubbers will be a trend in the market. Floor scrubbers use a large amount of water and various chemicals that can be harmful to the environment. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly scrubbers. These scrubbers save around 90% of the water and chemical used by conventional floor scrubbers. They also reduce battery charging and energy management significantly and produce less noise.

The growth in tourism and health and retail sectors is driving the growth of the global floor scrubber battery market. Countries such as the US, the UK, India, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand are experiencing a high inflow of international tourists. This is driving the demand for hospitality services that require floor scrubbers. In addition, healthcare centers are installing advanced equipment and devices for medical emergencies. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

The availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries is a challenge for the global floor scrubber battery market. In many developing countries in APAC, labor force is a major part of the informal economy. Moreover, the share of labor in the GDP of several countries in APAC has been declining. Thus, the presence of cheap labor in developing countries is negatively impacting the growth of the floor scrubber battery market.

Floor Scrubber Battery Market: Market Segmentation

By type, the lead-acid batteries segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are extensively used in floor scrubbers, as they are cost-effective when compared to Li-ion batteries.

In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as growth in tourism and health and retail sectors. China is a key country for the floor scrubber battery market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.



Floor Scrubber Battery Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers Duracell 12 volt floor scrubber and sweeper.

