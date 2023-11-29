Floor Scrubber Battery Market size to increase by USD 141.19 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The floor scrubber battery market size is expected to grow by USD 141.19 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 41% of the market growth. The lead-acid batteries segment will have a significant market share. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floor Scrubber Battery Market 2023-2027

The floor scrubber battery market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid floor scrubber battery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Growth in tourism health and retail sectors. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Blue Line Battery Inc., C and D Technologies Inc., CDN Energy and Power Corp., Continental Battery Systems, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, EverExceed Corp., Exide Technologies, Exponential Power Inc., Fullriver Battery, Interstate Batteries Inc., Total Battery, and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Blue Line Battery Inc. - The company offers floor scrubber batteries such as Group 31 batteries with 24v 72ah lithium-ion replacement systems for floor care equipment.

C and D Technologies Inc. - The company offers floor scrubber batteries such as 4LCY flooded batteries, DCU flooded batteries, and JC HP flooded batteries.

CDN Energy and Power Corp. - The company offers floor scrubber batteries such as US2200 UTL, US305HC DUL, and US185 DUL.

By type, the lead-acid batteries segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are extensively used in floor scrubbers, as they are cost-effective when compared to Li-ion batteries.

The report includes other segments such as application (industrial, commercial, and residential).

By geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors. The growth in the area is about 41% of the global market growth. The growth is due to factors such as growth in tourism and health and retail sectors. China is a key country for the floor scrubber battery market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Other regions in the report include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

What was the size of the global floor scrubber battery market by value?

What will be the size of the global floor scrubber battery market in 2027?

How has industry perform over last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global floor scrubber battery market?

What main segments make up the global floor scrubber battery market?

