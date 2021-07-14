Floor Sealer and Finisher Market Size Reach Revenues USD 3.41 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global floor sealer and finisher market report.

The floor sealer and finisher market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC was the largest market for floor sealer and finisher in 2020, followed by Europe and North America . The demand for floor sealer and finisher was majorly concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan , China , the UK, Germany , and France . However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of floor sealer and finisher products owing to developing industrial or commercial sector. Although solvent-based floor sealers and finishers dominate the market, water-based floor sealer and finisher products expect to witness CAGR of over 8% compared to 7% for solvent-based. The increasing awareness of low VOC and the improved purchasing power fuel the demand. The offline channel dominates the floor sealer and finisher market in terms of distribution channel. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies is expected to result in the significant demand growth from online websites. A growing population in APAC, favorable government initiatives toward the construction sector, and foreign direct investments in commercial sectors expect to increase the demand for decorative flooring in the APAC region. This expects to boost the demand for floor sealers and finishers. Emerging economies such as Brazil , India , and China , witness an increase in the demand for floor sealer and finisher products owing to the rising awareness and improving economy. One of the key restraints hampering the growth of the global floor sealer and finisher market currently can be attributed to the volatility in the oil & gas industry, disrupting raw material prices, unorganized industrial sectors in developing economies, and lowered construction activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the residential sector accounted for a market share of 41.85%, followed by the commercial sector at 36.66%. The residential sector expects to account for the largest market for floor sealer and finisher products due to a high global base of housing units, and the growing demand for decorative flooring across regions. The concrete floor sealer and finisher market dominated the market with a market share of 34.73% in 2020. The robust nature and low price have pushed the demand for concrete floor sealers and finishers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market – Segmentation

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market by Cooling Infrastructure

Cooling System

Other Infrastructure

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling

Liquid-Based Cooling

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market by Liquid Cooling Technique

Water-Based Cooling Technique

Direct Liquid & Immersion Cooling Technique

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH

Chiller

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market – Dynamics

Prefabricated or prefab houses and constructed homes are residences and commercial spaces that are built in advance in a warehouse, typically in pieces that can be easily transported and incorporated into the property. Prefab refers to prefabricated construction. The concept is an amalgamation of panelized and modular building systems that are well developed and built prior to construction initiation and framework installation according to detailed work site design. The demand for prefabricated buildings is growing significantly across the globe, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for floor sealers and finishers from such building manufacturers. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe uncertainty for many vendors and contractors in the construction industry. Several construction companies compelled to shutdown projects owing to the imposed lockdown whereas others have witnessed project delays from customers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Construction Opportunities in Developing Economies

Growth in Home Improvement Activities

Increasing Public Infrastructure Projects

Growing Demand from Construction Industry

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market – Geography

The construction industry in APAC is booming due to the rising population, fast industrialization, and urbanization. The increased demand for housing in the region has resulted in significant expenditures in new and renovated residential infrastructure, which has boosted the entire market. Furthermore, expanding industrial growth, particularly in China, India, and Japan, expects to boost market value in the future years. Because of its rapidly growing population, APAC expects to have a high demand in the projection year. This is a major factor enabling APAC to continue to dominate the concrete floor sealer and finisher market over the projected period. The region has been urbanized to a larger extent as a result of gains in GDP per capita and infrastructural development, transforming rural regions into urban regions. The region hosts some significant companies for concrete floor sealer and finisher products.

Floor Sealer and Finisher Market by Geography

APAC



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy



North America



US





Canada



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina

Major Vendors

Armstrong Flooring

Diversey

3M

Sika

Other Prominent Vendors

asia mortar

Blackfriar

Coo-Var

Durawax

Fuller Industries

INO Solutions

P&G

Perma

Rainguard

Rust-Oleum

Watco Industrial Flooring

XO2

Zep

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence