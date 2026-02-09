Flooret Introduces Provence Natural Hardwood, a Timeless European White Oak Collection Crafted for Modern Living

Inspired by European White Oak craftsmanship, the new collection emphasizes warmth, material honesty, and longevity

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving more than 50,000 homes nationwide, Flooret announced the launch of Provence Natural Hardwood, a premium hardwood collection inspired by the heritage, character, and enduring appeal of European White Oak.

Flooret unveils Provence Natural Hardwood, a European White Oak collection crafted to age beautifully over time. Post this Colmar 10" from the Provence Natural Hardwood Collection

Provence Natural Hardwood marks an intentional expansion of Flooret's product portfolio, designed to reach more homeowners seeking authentic materials, elevated design, and long-term performance. The collection reflects broader design preferences for natural textures, warmer tones, and interiors that feel timeless rather than trend-driven.

Provence was intentionally named to honor its European origins, and that sense of place shaped the entire creative direction. From a warmer, more expressive color palette to a cinematic approach that highlights natural character, every detail reflects our belief in authentic craftsmanship. Provence is designed to age beautifully and endure. Truly authentically crafted and built for generations.

Provence Natural Hardwood features sawn top veneers that preserve the integrity of the wood grain. This construction delivers greater depth, dimension, and variation, resulting in a surface that reflects the character of real wood. Each plank is wire-brushed to enhance natural movement and finished to highlight the organic nuances of European White Oak.

"Provence represents an important step forward for Flooret," said Clint Mickle, CEO of Flooret. "As we reach more homes across the U.S., we're continuing to expand how we serve customers—without compromising on quality, transparency, or experience. This launch reflects our commitment to customer obsession and our belief that homeowners deserve a better floor, delivered in a better way."

Offered in wide 10-inch and 7.5-inch planks, Provence Natural Hardwood brings a sense of openness and refinement to a wide range of interior styles, from contemporary to classic. The real wood surface is refinishable, supporting long-term use and aligning with growing consumer interest in investing in materials that evolve with their homes rather than require frequent replacement.

With Provence Natural Hardwood, Flooret continues to expand its flooring assortment to serve a broader range of design preferences and performance needs, complementing the brand's existing resilient hardwood, luxury vinyl and laminate offerings. The collection reinforces Flooret's commitment to thoughtful construction, premium materials, and products designed to stand the test of time.

Provence Natural Hardwood is now available at flooret.com.

About Flooret

Flooret is a leading flooring brand known for thoughtfully crafted products that balance design, durability, and long-term value. Serving more than 50,000 homes nationwide, Flooret offers a curated range of luxury vinyl, resilient hardwood, laminate and natural hardwood flooring designed to meet the needs of modern living while honoring timeless materials and craftsmanship.

SOURCE Flooret