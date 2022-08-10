FloorFound Named a Winner in 2022 Austin Chamber A-LIST Awards

Austin Chamber and SXSW recognize FloorFound as one of Austin's most visionary and innovative companies

AUSTIN, Texas, August 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorFound , the pioneer and leader in recommerce for oversized items, today announced that it has been recognized as the standalone early stage winner for the 2022 Austin Chamber A-LIST award . The prestigious A-LIST is hosted by the Austin Chamber and SXSW and identifies the most innovative Austin-based companies that are transforming their industries and creating a robust culture for their employees.

This latest accolade marks yet another major milestone for FloorFound. The company closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round in May 2022 and today serves dozens of innovative furniture brands including Burrow, Floyd Home, Joybird, Living Spaces, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and more. These leading retailers rely on FloorFound's award-winning hosted recommerce platform to simplify oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Together with its clients, FloorFound has so far helped keep nearly 500,000 pounds of furniture in circulation and out of landfills.

"We are honored to be an Austin A-LIST winner for 2022," said Chris Richter, CEO of FloorFound. "Our disruptive technology and business model simplifies the complexities of oversized resale, increasing product lifetime value and creating a new source of profit for retailers. This award is a tremendous testament to our team, culture and relentless work to protect the planet."

To date in 2022, FloorFound has received multiple industry awards for its workplace culture and technology innovation and continues to attract top talent to its mission and business. In addition to being an A-LIST winner, the company was named to Fast Company's 2022 list of World Changing Ideas , and recognized as a 'Best Place to Work in Austin' by both Austin Business Journal and Built In Austin .

FloorFound is actively hiring across engineering and marketing. More information on career opportunities can be found at https://floorfound.com/careers.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

SOURCE FloorFound