Flooring Chemical Market Size Is Rising at USD 6.73 billion by 2029, Global Significant Growth, Shares, Size, Trends & Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the flooring chemical market size was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Foor covering is a term which is used to describe any covering layer of a finishing material, this is applied on the floor to give a permanent covering. The material which is used as chemical flooring such as laminate tiles, carpets, and others. Chemical flooring are those flooring which contain properties that protect floors from alkalis, solvents, spills, splashes from acids and other corrosive elements.

Flooring chemical is a resilient flooring which is majorly used in the construction industry. Chemical flooring products are vital building materials which contains soft covering such as carpets & rugs; resilient flooring such as asphalt, cork, wood, rubber, vinyl, and linoleum; non-resilient such as terrazzo stone, ceramic tile, clay tile, concrete tile, and brick are widely used for commercial, infrastructure, residential, and other applications. Flooring chemical are used to increase aesthetics, interior looks, and comfort underfoot in several commercial and residential structures. However, the expansion of infrastructure in several industries such as increase in homeowners and residential construction increase the market growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the flooring chemical market are:

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (U.S.)

CBC Group ( Singapore )

) Congoleum (U.S.)

Mannington Mills, Inc (U.S.)

Mohawk Industries Inc, (U.S.)

Novalis Holdings (U.S.)

Tarkett ( France )

) Beauflor ( Belgium

Beaulieu International Group ( Belgium )

) Fatra, a.s (Czechia)

Interface, Inc. (U.S.)

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation ( Japan )

) Responsive Industries Ltd. ( India )

) James Halstead PLC (U.K.)

Karndean. (U.S.)

alshareef.org ( Saudi Arabia )

) AFI Licensing LLC (U.S.)

Forbo Group ( Switzerland )

) Gerflor Group ( France )

) Highmoon Home Furnitures Trading LLC (UAE)

Nesma ( Saudi Arabia )

) Polyflor Ltd. (U.K.)

Toli Floor ( Japan )

Opportunities In The Global Market:

Surging investments and technological advancement

Technological advancements such as self-adhesive flooring introduced by manufacturers have benefited the industry's growth during the past few years. Furthermore, growing investments by major manufacturers to deliver customized product solutions in different design patterns, colors, dimensions and textures are driving the product penetration in the construction industry. Rise in demand for luxury tiles in non-residential buildings, such as educational institutions, offices, hotels, and hospitals, is anticipated to drive the flooring chemical industry in the upcoming future.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand of flooring chemical in construction industry

The high growth of the construction industry all over the globe is expected to drive the growth of the flooring chemical market. There are some factors such as the growing non-residential and residential construction, maintenance and remodelling activities, enhanced aesthetic appearance are some of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand for flooring chemical.

Increase in demand due to different properties

Flooring chemicals are one of the vital components of modern-day construction industry. They are used for the lamination of floors to improve protection characteristics against several external factors which may affect life expectancy of floors. Flooring chemicals offer a noise reduction effect, dust binding, insulation, waterproofing, durability and an aesthetic appearance to the floor.

Furthermore, growing demand for flooring in several regions has increased the growth of flooring chemical market, increase in the demand for infrastructure in many sectors such as retail, transportation, hospitals and healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth rate of the flooring chemical market

Restraints/ Challenges

Fluctuation in price of raw material

The prices of many raw materials, including glass fibre and vinyl, limestone , account of nearly 50% of the total spending of the plant. Therefore, a fluctuation in the costs of these raw materials directly impacts the overall manufacturing budget of flooring chemical, hindering the growth of the global flooring chemical market.

Environmental concern

Flooring chemicals are considered to be less environmental than their other alternatives as they may emit VOCs and are hard to recycle. Therefore, this factor is also anticipated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

Flooring Chemical Market Scope

By Type

Soft Covering

Resilient

Non-Resilient

Others

By Application

Residential

Industrial/Commercial

Infrastructure and Repair Structures

By Product

Woods

Vinyl

Tiles

Carpets

Rugs

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the flooring chemical market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the flooring chemical market in terms of revenue and market share due to increase in the number of construction projects in the emerging regions.

North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the development of the construction sector in this region.

