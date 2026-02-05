Flooring Experts Ted and Demetri Fotinos of Tucson Share Advice on Testing Samples for HelloNation

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners make wise choices when selecting new materials for their living spaces? A HelloNation article provides answers from Home Design Experts Ted and Demetri Fotinos of Apollo Flooring in Tucson, Arizona. The article, a HelloNation article , explores how testing flooring and window treatment samples can help homeowners find the perfect match before making a purchase.

Fotinos emphasizes that flooring choices can dramatically affect a home's appearance and comfort. Across the United States, homeowners are discovering that bringing flooring samples home before making a purchase provides a realistic sense of color, lighting, and texture. This approach is especially valuable when selecting flooring options for the living room or dining room, where lighting changes throughout the day can alter how materials appear.

Lighting is one of the most overlooked aspects of design. Store lighting is often very different from the natural light that fills a home. What appears to be a warm beige on a showroom floor can take on a gray tone when exposed to sunlight. Fotinos notes that testing samples under both daylight and artificial light helps homeowners find the perfect flooring options for every room. This is particularly important for surfaces with reflective finishes or textured details, which shift subtly as lighting changes from morning to evening.

Homeowners are also encouraged to evaluate how new materials interact with their existing décor. By placing samples next to furniture, wall colors, and trim, the differences become clear. A hardwood floor sample may bring out tones in your wood furniture or change how your paint color appears. For those exploring new window treatments, Fotinos advises paying attention to light filtering effects. Light-filtering fabrics can create a welcoming, bright atmosphere, while darker shades offer privacy and a more dramatic look.

Comparing several samples side by side can be the most effective way to identify preferences. Many homeowners find their first choice evolves after seeing different flooring options in the actual space. Fotinos recommends leaving samples in place for several days to observe how they look at various times of day. The material that appears too dark in the evening might be just right in the morning light, helping homeowners find the perfect balance between color and lighting.

Technology is also making this process easier than ever. Apollo Flooring and other design companies across the United States now use digital visualization tools that allow clients to upload photos of their rooms. With this software, customers can preview various flooring options in their living room or dining room before making a purchase. Fotinos explains that this approach reduces uncertainty, allowing people to find the perfect look while saving time and avoiding costly mistakes.

In addition to aesthetics, Fotinos highlights the importance of texture and durability. Handling samples in person gives homeowners a sense of how each surface will perform under everyday use. For families with pets or children, feeling the texture of a hardwood or laminate sample can reveal how well it resists scratches and wear. This same principle applies to commercial flooring, where durability is crucial for high-traffic areas such as offices and retail stores. By testing samples beforehand, businesses can select materials that meet both functional and design needs.

Fotinos encourages people not to rush through the testing phase. The small investment of time spent comparing and observing samples can lead to long-term satisfaction. Testing flooring options in person ensures that every detail—from lighting to texture—aligns with the homeowner's vision. Whether upgrading a single room or redesigning an entire house, the process enables informed and confident decision-making.

Homeowners across the United States are finding that this thoughtful approach prevents design regret and helps them achieve harmony between flooring, furniture, and light. A well-tested hardwood floor can tie together the colors and textures in a living room or dining room, while carefully chosen light-filtering shades enhance the space's mood and energy. Even those selecting commercial flooring for their offices benefit from seeing the materials in their actual environment before committing.

Fotinos believes that the process of testing, comparing, and visualizing each option transforms the home design experience from guesswork into clarity. Taking the time to evaluate samples under different lighting conditions and alongside existing décor helps homeowners find the perfect combination of function and beauty. The result is a space that feels cohesive, welcoming, and thoughtfully designed.

