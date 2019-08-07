Flooring King Antonio Sustiel to Be Featured on Upcoming TV Episode of 'THE AMERICAN DREAM'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Sustiel, the self-styled Flooring King of the U.S. ( http://www.flooringking.com/ ), is scheduled to appear as a featured guest on an episode of the TV Show "The American Dream," slated for August 10th, 2019. Hosted by Eric Roberts, the biographical series inspires audiences by telling compelling stories of the humble beginnings of entrepreneurs who personify the American Dream.

The show airs on Bloomberg Television Saturday, August 10, at 5pm EDT.

Antonio Sustiel is an American immigrant from Israel who built a multimillion-dollar flooring-liquidation empire based in Florida. Early on, Sustiel gained proficiency buying and selling merchandise as a perfume salesman. But a chance encounter one day with a wood-flooring sales opportunity at a warehouse changed his entire career.

Sustiel purchased that first shipment of flooring and sold it quickly for a tidy profit. Realizing then that there was a demand from manufacturers to unload high-quality but overstocked flooring at low prices, Sustiel laid the foundation for his growing empire. Now, Sustiel focuses not only on liquidation, but on laminate wood flooring "and vinyl 100% waterproof" sales in general, and the installation of that flooring.

Sustiel's mission has always been about helping his community, while providing affordable high-quality flooring wherever it is needed around the world. Sustiel recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to supply the organization's needs for its nationwide projects. He also works personally with families who cannot afford the flooring they need for their homes.

"Today, we are providing flooring installation into close to 4,000 homes each year; so, I'm very excited to appear on The American Dream TV Show to discuss both my journey and some of my future plans. My current goal is to take my flooring business and open around 150 stores nationwide, with another 150 stores abroad. Ultimately though, I want to educate future generations on how to try and use recyclable materials for flooring — to save the environment and preserve nature," said Antonio Sustiel.

Sustiel is also looking into doing a TV show in educating young entrepreneurs how to succeed in the world of business and make the world a better place with their work ethic, by showing them the path from the beginning to the end with the formula he created for success. After appearing on CNBC Blue Collar Millionaires in 2017, this is now Antonio's second time appearing on National Television for the new upcoming show THE AMERICAN DREAM.

About FlooringKing.com

Flooring King is "Home of the 100% Waterproof Flooring," one of the largest closeout distributors and liquidators of laminate flooring in the world. Successful for over 20 years, Flooring King always keeps fully stocked warehouses with major brand names and premium flooring manufactured in the U.S. and Europe. With hundreds of styles to choose from, Flooring King has the best in laminate and hardwood flooring available at wholesale, clearance and liquidation prices for dealers and retailers. Learn more at: www.FlooringKing.com .

