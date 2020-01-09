Flooring King, Antonio Sustiel, to Be Featured on Upcoming TV Show of "50 MINUTES INSIDE LE MAG"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonio Sustiel, the self-styled Flooring King of the U.S. ( http://www.flooringking.com/ ), is scheduled to appear on the TV show, "50 MINUTES INSIDE LE MAG". Antonio Sustiel and his company Flooring King are featured to appear on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 5 pm on the Famous TV Channel TF1. "50 MINUTES INSIDE LE MAG" is showing the humble beginnings of American companies, and how they made it to an extreme worldwide success.

Antonio Sustiel Antonio Sustiel

The show airs on TF1 Channel, Saturday the 11th at 5pm European time. It is estimated to be featured to millions of people this coming weekend. Antonio says, he is Honored to be a part of this Show.

Antonio Sustiel is an American immigrant from Israel who built a multimillion-dollar flooring-liquidation empire based in Florida. Early on, Sustiel gained proficiency buying and selling merchandise as a perfume salesman. But a chance encounter one day with a wood-flooring sales opportunity at a warehouse changed his entire career.



Sustiel purchased that first shipment of flooring and sold it quickly for a tidy profit. Realizing then that there was a demand from manufacturers to unload high-quality but overstocked flooring at low prices, Sustiel laid the foundation for his growing empire. Now, Sustiel focuses not only on liquidation, but on laminate wood flooring "and vinyl 100% waterproof" sales in general, and the installation of that flooring.



Sustiel's mission has always been about helping his community, while providing affordable high-quality flooring wherever it is needed around the world. Sustiel recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to supply the organization's needs for its nationwide projects. He also works personally with families who cannot afford the flooring they need for their homes.

"I am at the beginning of my journey,'' says Antonio Sustiel" as he is working on his goal of opening 150 stores nationwide, which already has begun and expected to have the first 20 stores in Florida. Today, we are providing flooring installations close to 4,000 homes each year; Another main focus for Antonio Sustiel is to Focus specifically on environmental and Eco friendly products. Ultimately though, I want to educate future generations on how to try and use recyclable materials for flooring — to save the environment and preserve nature," said Antonio Sustiel.



Sustiel is also looking into doing a TV show in educating young entrepreneurs how to succeed in the world of business and make the world a better place with their work ethic, by showing them the path from the beginning to the end with the formula he created for success.



About FlooringKing.com

Flooring King is "Home of the 100% Waterproof Flooring," one of the largest closeout distributors and liquidators of laminate flooring in the world. Successful for over 20 years, Flooring King always keeps fully stocked warehouses with major brand names and premium flooring manufactured in the U.S. and Europe. With hundreds of styles to choose from, Flooring King has the best in laminate and hardwood flooring available at wholesale, clearance and liquidation prices for dealers and retailers. Learn more at: www.FlooringKing.com .

Contact:

Antonio Sustiel, Owner

232069@email4pr.com

954-253-7095

SOURCE Flooring King

Related Links

https://www.flooringking.com

