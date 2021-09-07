Flooring Market from Construction Materials Industry to Record 5.86% CAGR post-COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio
Sep 07, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flooring market to grow by 9463.26 mn m2 at a CAGR of 5.86% during 2021-2025. The flooring market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies rapid growth in the global construction industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The major contribution to this growth has come from the residential sector, as home investments in Europe are constantly increasing. However, the rising prices of raw materials are one of the prominent factors impeding market growth.
The flooring market analysis includes Product and Geographic landscape segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flooring market covers the following areas:
Flooring Market Sizing
Flooring Market Forecast
Flooring Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Armstrong Flooring Inc.
- Beaulieu International Group NV
- Forbo Holding Ltd
- Gerflor Group
- Interface Inc.
- Milliken and Company
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Shaw Industries Group Inc.
- Tarkett Group
- Toli Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
