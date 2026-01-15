Flor de Caña and Fratelli Branca Distillerie join forces to conquer the Italian market

ROME, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership in Italy with Fratelli Branca Distillerie, effective January 1st, 2026. This new chapter represents a strategic step in strengthening Flor de Caña's presence in one of Europe's most important spirits markets, partnering with a family-owned company with more than 180 years of history and a portfolio of iconic premium brands deeply rooted in Italian culture.

Flor de Caña Rum Portfolio

Both companies share a strong commitment to family tradition, long-term vision, and excellence, with Flor de Caña and Fratelli Branca Distillerie proudly led today by their fifth generation. Sustainability is also a core value for both organizations, alongside a shared philosophy of "innovating while preserving tradition". This alignment of values and heritage will support Flor de Caña's ambition to further strengthen its strategic distribution, elevate brand positioning, and build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships across the Italian market.

The distribution agreement covers the full portfolio of Flor de Caña rums, which are naturally and sustainably aged in American white oak barrels, without artificial ingredients, at the base of an active volcano.

Founded in 1890, Flor de Caña is internationally recognized for its uncompromising quality and excellence, with accolades such as Best Rum Producer of the Year (UK), Among the Finest Products in the World (USA), and World's Best Rum Distillery (Spain). The brand is also a global leader in sustainability, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, capturing all CO₂ emissions during fermentation, planting over one million trees, and being Carbon Neutral Certified.

Looking ahead to 2026, and as part of the joint efforts of this new partnership, Flor de Caña will also unveil a new and refreshed packaging, with further details to be revealed in the coming months.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862863/Flor_de_Cana_Rum_Portfolio.jpg