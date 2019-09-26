Flor de Caña Named Official Rum Partner of the New England Patriots

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum from Nicaragua, has been chosen as the Official Rum Partner of the New England Patriots. Only fitting that one of the first global spirit brands to be Fair Trade CertifiedTM is served alongside the golden standard of NFL franchises and six-time Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots.

Through this multi-year partnership, the thousands of Patriots fans that visit Gillette Stadium every home game will be able to enjoy an eco-friendly rum that is produced 100% with renewable energy, naturally aged without sugar and that plants 50,000 trees annually. All season long, Flor de Caña will offer fans a series of unique consumer experiences, special giveaways and the perfect cocktail to celebrate a Patriot's touchdown, the Flor Ginger:

1 ½ parts of Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

3 parts Ginger Ale

Orange Peel

Serve in a highball glass & decorate with orange peel

Great cocktails start with responsible measuring. Please enjoy responsibly. Flor de Caña Rum, 40% alc./vol. (80 proof). © 2019 Imported by William Grant & Sons, New York, NY.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a Fair Trade Certified and sustainably sourced premium rum. From a 5th generation single family estate, it's enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. It was named "Best Rum Producer of the Year" (IWSC '17). www.flordecana.com

CONTACT: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

SOURCE Flor de Caña

Related Links

http://www.flordecana.com

