Flor de Caña Rum honored with "Environmental Initiatives Award" at the 2024 SEAL Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the renowned premium rum brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to sustainability, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the "Environmental Initiatives Award" from the prestigious SEAL Awards in the United States. This recognition highlights Flor de Caña's leadership in championing environmental stewardship and fostering a greener and more sustainable future.

Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

The SEAL Awards is a global, multi-industry platform that showcases trailblazing companies that demonstrate measurable contributions to sustainability and spearhead innovative initiatives with positive environmental impacts. Flor de Caña's carbon neutral certification, the planting of one million trees since 2005, and its use of 100% renewable energy to distill its rum have been pivotal in earning this esteemed accolade.

Flor de Caña is a fifth-generation, family-owned brand and the world's first carbon neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. It has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning portfolio of premium rums from Nicaragua, aged naturally in bourbon barrels without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12 year-old, 18 year-old, and 25 year-old rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exceptionally smooth finish, exemplifying the brand's commitment to excellence.

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family-owned estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

