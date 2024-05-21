Flor de Caña's core range earns top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña's most well-known expressions, its 12, 18 and 25 YO rums, each received Double Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024, the highest distinction reserved exclusively for products that demonstrate outstanding levels of quality and excellence.

Flor de Caña Rums

This amazing accomplishment underscores Flor de Caña's unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional aged rums that delight connoisseurs worldwide. With meticulous attention to quality and a legacy of expert craftsmanship dating back to 1890, Flor de Caña continues to set the standard for excellence in the spirits industry.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the most respected spirits competitions globally, renowned for its rigorous judging process and esteemed panel of experts. Winning awards at this prestigious competition reflects Flor de Caña's remarkable level of mastery and offers an unparalleled level of recognition within the industry and consumers.

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France).

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum