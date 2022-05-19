FLOR Debuts Area Rug Collection Inspired by the Summer Season

Latest Styles from Premium Design Brand Reflect Current Interior Trends from Art Deco to Cottagecore

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOR®, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and every space in between, today unveils its Summer Collection of carpet tile styles that are soft, durable and can brighten any space. The collection includes a juxtaposition of vibrant tones and maximalist patterns, and natural textures paired with soothing, romantic hues – altogether, it helps create a unique summer style with personalized rugs that come in any pattern or color under the sun.

"Our Summer Collection takes inspiration from the season's essential trends, from Art Deco-inspired designs to contemporary aesthetics to globally inspired patterning. It effortlessly blends beautiful design, smart functionality and environmental responsibility to create spaces that will stay on trend," said James Pope, General Manager of FLOR. "Our rugs are made from thoughtfully sourced materials and built to handle daily life – all while doing it in style and being good to the Earth."

Exploring natural textures, geometric shapes and cheerful patterns, the FLOR Summer Collection can add new life to any space. The launches include:

Aperitif™: Influenced by Art Deco design, this vibrant rug comes in a range of hues that can quench anyone's thirst for color. It is perfect for getting the party started or setting a mellow mood.

Industrious™: Reflecting a contemporary aesthetic, this textured rug adds a new level of detail to any room with minimal effort. It is resilient enough to withstand heavy traffic from feet and paws alike, making it a great fit for kitchens and hallways.

One Liner™: With a cheerful banded pattern and a variety of hues, this witty rug has the last word on stripes. Its natural design elements pair perfectly with a minimalist-inspired space.

Banter™: Create a romantic space with this durable, woven diamond pattern that shows off your playful side. The neutral tones and nature-inspired design make this an inviting style.

Small Talk™: Durable and minimalistic, this geometric patterned rug is a great way to start a conversation, adding harmony to any room.

All four of the latest FLOR styles are made with the brand's CQuest™ backing. This new and improved backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements, and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. This is a continuation of the brand's commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good to the Earth.

Art Deco's Influence

For the launch of this collection, FLOR leaned on expert style tips and inspiration from Travis London, interior designer and founder of Miami-based Studio London Co. London provided his unique design point of view, relying on the beautiful scenery that surrounds his condo in Miami's Art Deco district to guide his interior aesthetic, as well as how he uses FLOR to create iconic looks.

"My approach to design is very colorful, very bold and full of authenticity – the city of Miami inspires me most with its iconic Art Deco looks and colorful eccentric-ness," said London. "I love that I can work with the FLOR team to customize rugs that live up to the energy found in Miami with different colors and shapes. Customization is the truest form of luxury, and FLOR makes it affordable."

To learn more about Travis London and FLOR's new launches, visit FLOR.com.

