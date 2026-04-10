FLORA FERTILITY CLOSES $5M USD SEED ROUND TO ACCELERATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FERTILITY INSURANCE PLATFORM

ManchesterStory leads round to scale personalized underwriting and expand access to a full scope of affordable, proactive fertility coverage

CHICAGO and CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora Fertility, the first individually-owned fertility insurance platform, today announced the close of a $5 million USD seed round, to expand access to reproductive care across the U.S. market, with Canada to follow.

The round was led by ManchesterStory, a leading InsurTech venture firm, with participation from Slauson & Co., a culturally-aligned consumer fund based in Los Angeles, TruStage Ventures and BDC Capital, leaders in financial services, along with Marathon Fund, Adara Venture Capital and select strategic angel investors. Prior investors include Highline Beta, Everywhere Ventures, and Cartography Capital.

The new funding will be used to capitalize on Flora's first-mover advantage as the company drives true category creation in private fertility insurance — an entirely new and untapped market within the InsurTech and women's health landscape - to expand access to proactive family planning solutions.

"Flora is building something that has never existed before — affordable, portable fertility insurance that meets the next generation of women exactly where they are," said Nicole Gunderson, Partner at ManchesterStory. "The InsurTech opportunity here is enormous, and the Flora team has the expertise, technology, and vision to define this category."

"Accessibility and inclusivity are at the core of what we look for in consumer companies," said Miki Reynolds, Head of Programs at Slauson & Co. "Flora is removing a structural barrier that has kept fertility care out of reach for millions of women — and they're doing it in a way that's both financially innovative and deeply human."

"Fertility costs are one of the most significant—and overlooked—financial burdens women face," said Elizabeth McCluskey, Managing Director of TruStage Ventures. "With 72% of Gen Z women experiencing fertility anxiety, Flora can give an entire generation peace of mind."

Why This Matters Now

Infertility now affects 1 in 6 people globally, the average cost of treatment runs $30,000–$50,000, and fewer than 2% of those who need care can actually afford it. Today's women are rewriting the timeline — building careers, pursuing education, and making deliberate choices about when to start a family — yet the financial and medical systems around fertility haven't kept pace. What little coverage exists remains largely employer-tied, leaving millions unprotected the moment they change jobs, go independent, or work somewhere that doesn't offer the benefit. Flora is changing that.

"Fertility is one of the largest uninsured financial risks people face, yet the system today only offers support once you're already in crisis — and often only if your employer provides it," said Laura McDonald, Co-Founder of Flora Fertility. "We're creating a new category where fertility becomes something you can proactively plan for, not just pay for when it's too late."

"Fertility has always been treated as unpredictable and uninsurable, but the data tells a different story," said Dr. Christy Lane, Co-Founder of Flora Fertility. "The earlier someone can access that coverage, the better their outcomes and the lower their costs — which is what makes this model so powerful. We're turning fertility from a reactive medical expense into a proactive, data-driven financial decision."

The Flora Distribution Model

Flora combines proprietary advanced underwriting, individualized risk modeling, AI, and omnichannel distribution to make fertility coverage portable, affordable, personalized, and accessible earlier — before fertility challenges arise.

Flora's platform already reaches over 10 million prospective policyholders across North America. The policy can be purchased directly or supported by employers, with the coverage remaining individually-owned and fully portable across jobs, careers, and life stages.

About Flora Fertility Inc.

Flora Fertility Inc. is transforming the way fertility treatments are funded through the first individually-owned fertility insurance platform. With policies available in the U.S. starting at just $20 per month, Flora makes fertility care accessible and affordable for the next generation. Backed by A-rated insurance partners and a global reinsurance panel, Flora covers the full spectrum of fertility treatment — from diagnostics and medications through IUI and IVF. For more information, visit heyflora.com.

SOURCE Flora Fertility