Flora Materials Advancing Sustainable Algae-Based Building Solutions Through U.S. Army SBIR Program

Woman-Owned, Colorado Startup Flora Materials Awarded Additional Funding to Fuel Research and Development of Organic, Non-Toxic Building Materials Made from Algae

CARBONDALE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora Materials, a pioneering biomaterials company, announced the successful completion of its Phase I contract with the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, demonstrating the feasibility and scalability of its revolutionary algae-based flooring tiles, which are engineered to minimize environmental impacts and advance sustainability in construction. The company has been awarded a Phase II contract with an additional $1.9 million in funding to develop prototype solutions targeted toward construction and other Army sustainability requirements.

"The materials we use in construction should not only perform well but also contribute positively to our planet," said Natalie York, Founder of Flora Materials. "While traditional building materials come with a significant environmental cost, we're proving that it's possible to have beautiful, durable, and environmentally responsible alternatives. We believe algae has the potential to be a game-changer in the world of construction, and we're thrilled to have the U.S. Army's support in helping bring this vision to life."

Officially founded in 2023, the idea for Flora Materials was born in 2020 during an R&D proof of concept. The company aims to develop beautiful, durable, and sustainable bio-based building materials that offer better functionality and aesthetics than today's popular flooring products like Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT).

The U.S. Army SBIR Program partners with cutting-edge small businesses to advance Army research and development. It awarded Flora Materials $250,000 in 2023 to support Phase I of R&D around its algae-based composite flooring solution.

This novel approach replaces polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a petroleum-derived material, with an algae-based polyurethane composite that significantly reduces carbon emissions. In addition to helping the Army achieve its 50% greenhouse gas reduction goals, Flora's algae-based building materials could also offer transformative benefits for the broader construction industry. It is estimated that the production of PVC used in traditional flooring materials contributes upwards of 10 million tons of CO 2 annually. By improving recyclability, minimizing waste, and leveraging algae's carbon-capturing abilities, Flora Materials' algae-based building materials could have a drastic impact on lowering the construction industry's carbon footprint.

The goal of the Phase II contract is to produce an algae-based flooring product that's durable, sustainable, US-sourced, easy to install, and can be manufactured at scale to supply an 800-square-foot ADU project by the conclusion of the contract, which has a performance period of 24 months. To achieve this end goal, the company is targeting the following technical objectives:

Reach a level of large-scale manufacturing that can produce more than 800 square feet worth of tiles in a single manufacturing cycle

Produce a flooring tile prototype capable of passing applicable ASTM standards needed to compete with existing current PVC-made vinyl flooring products

Produce a flooring tile made with sufficient bio-content that the product is capable of passing the USDA BioPreferred certification process

Produce a flooring tile prototype that is capable of earning US-sourced and Made in the US certifications

Though the initial focus is on interior flooring, Flora Materials intends to explore other building material applications for its algae-based biomaterials in the future. To learn more about Flora Materials and its products, visit www.floramaterials.com

ABOUT FLORA MATERIALS

Flora Materials is a woman-owned, pioneering biomaterials company revolutionizing the construction industry with sustainable, bio-based building materials that prioritize people and the planet. Founded in 2023, Flora Materials is the research and biomaterials development lab within West 40 Studio, a full-service architecture and design firm in Carbondale, Colorado. This unique partnership bridges the gap between design and innovation, bringing together materials scientists, engineers, and visionary designers to advance sustainability in architecture and construction. The company is currently working with the U.S. Army's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to research and develop high-performance, algae-based flooring solutions that rival traditional options in terms of durability, aesthetics, and functionality. With flooring as its initial focus, Flora Materials is poised to expand its product line and revolutionize the entire construction industry with a suite of sustainable, non-toxic algae-based building materials. To learn more, visit floramaterials.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Billisitz

[email protected] | 574-298-2712

SOURCE Flora Materials