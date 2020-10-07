Flora™ Plant Butter Plants It Forward with the Arbor Day Foundation

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora™ Plant Butter, a vegan plant butter wrapped in plastic free, paper packaging, today announced a campaign to raise consumer awareness about the importance of sustaining natural resources through a tree planting partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Flora Plant's social media-based initiative aims to spur its consumers into action with a pledge to support the planting of up to 14,000 trees for reforestation in three Florida State Parks previously used for mining, agriculture, and timber operations. Flora Plant Butter will support the planting of one tree for each new follower on the @FloraPlantUS Instagram account. The campaign kicks off today.

"We are excited to work with Flora Plant Butter to plant much needed trees across Florida," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Record wildfires, pests and disease and natural disasters have destroyed millions of trees in forests across the country. The Arbor Day Foundation launched the Time for Trees® initiative in 2019, committing to plant 100 million trees by 2022, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. The initiative has a further call to action to inspire five million tree planters to advance the mission by this date. The trees funded by Flora Plant in Florida's state parks will work toward this goal."

The new Flora Plant Butter was introduced to U.S. consumers in August and is a dairy free butter made with plant-based ingredients which comes wrapped in 100% plastic-free paper. The paper is an environmentally responsible packaging choice, sourced from certified, responsibly managed forests.

"The Flora Plant Butter brand aims to raise consumers' environmental consciousness and choice by promoting plant-based eating and driving awareness about preserving and renewing earth's natural resources, like trees," said Bernice Chao, Brand Manager, Flora Plant Butter. "Our paper packaging comes from trees grown in responsibly managed forests, and we recognize there is a need to restore forests right here in the U.S. which is why we are pleased to do our part by partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation. And we're excited to invite consumers to be a part of this reforestation project through our new social media campaign."

This restoration project will plant longleaf pines in three Florida state parks to return the area to native landscape that will help improve wildlife habitat for endangered and threatened species in the area, including the Florida panther, gopher tortoise and Sherman's fox squirrel. Planting of the trees will be managed by the Florida State Park Service and is currently set to start in December 2020.

Created for home cooks and professional chefs, Flora Plant Butter is a vegan, dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO plant butter that delivers a rich and creamy taste. Made with a blend of plant-based ingredients, and free of artificial flavors and preservatives, it can be used in cooking, baking, or spreading, without compromising on buttery taste or performance. Flora Plant Butter is a product of Upfield.

To learn more about Flora Plant Butter, visit www.flora.com/en-us/floraplant and follow the brand on Instagram (@FloraPlantUS) for more program details.

About Upfield North America

At Upfield, our mission is to make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based spreads in the U.S., with iconic brands such as Country Crock®, Country Crock® Plant Butter, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, Flora™, and Imperial®; and plant-based margarines and spreads in Canada with brands such as Becel®, Becel® Plant Based Bricks, and Imperial®. The company is introducing its vegan cheese, Violife® 100% vegan following its acquisition of Arivia in 2020. Upfield is leading in delivering better-for-you products that are great tasting and have superior quality helping it to create a "Better Plant-based Future. For more information, visit www.Upfield.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation:

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 400 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

