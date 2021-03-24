Florabelth De La Garza's New Book Inmigrantes Pájaros De Alas Quebradas, A Thought-Provoking Opus That Shares The Pains Of Life That Inspire The Heart And Mind

De La Garza said this about her book: "These are stories full of pain, the harsh reality that some immigrants have had to live. Those who have been carried away by ambition, dealing drugs in their quest to get easy money to return to their countries. Others who, due to fate errors, have been confused and while the truth is clarified find themselves in prison paying heavy sentences. Some have forgotten God, their parents, their relatives, allowing themselves to be carried away by loneliness, by sexual desire, falling into the arms of female girls, thus becoming rapists. With these stories I want to alert young people to take a good look, before doing something that can cost them years of terrible suffering in prison, without family or friends."

Published by Page Publishing, Florabelth De La Garza's new book Inmigrantes Pájaros de Alas Quebradas sheds light on the harsh reality of life and how overwhelming challenges drive people to great lengths to fulfill their hopes and desires.

Consumers who wish to be grounded in reality yet still find grace and healing from life's turmoil can purchase Inmigrantes Pájaros de Alas Quebradas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

