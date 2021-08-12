Florajen Probiotics Introduces Its First Expert-Recommended Skin Health Probiotic, Florajen EczemaⓇ

According to the National Eczema Association, eczema — a condition regularly categorized as dry, itchy and red skin patches — impacts more than 31.6 million Americans and affects up to 20% of children. To treat symptoms, most patients rely on topical steroids and immunosuppressants to find relief. While there is no known cure for eczema, Florajen Probiotics can be taken daily to reduce eczema severity in current and future outbreaks, addressing a major consumer need by providing an effective, long-lasting medical food option without the risk of skin atrophies found in topical steroid treatments. Florajen Eczema's probiotic blend has the ability to improve symptoms of redness, itchiness and inflammation by restoring balance and connecting microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, over 90% of participants taking Florajen Eczema experienced clear or almost clear skin in 12 weeks, experienced an 83% reduction in eczema severity and a 28% reduction in the number of days they used a topical steroid to treat flare-ups1.

"So many of my patients with eczema – both adults and children – often have to rely on multiple forms of treatment to manage their symptoms of itchiness and redness, and not always options they feel good about putting on or in their bodies," said Marisa K. Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and Florajen Skin Care Specialist. "I'm thrilled that those who suffer from eczema now have a new and simplified option to turn to with Florajen Eczema. This daily probiotic has been shown to provide long-term relief while reducing symptoms and improving the overall quality of skin."

Florajen Eczema is to be taken under medical supervision. The product comes in packet form and can be consumed daily by mixing into a cold or room-temperature food, such as yogurt, apple sauce, ice cream or a cold or room-temperature, non-carbonated drink like water or juice. The product is safe for children six months and older.

All Florajen Probiotics are refrigerated for freshness and potency, and are sold in refrigerated probiotic areas, behind the pharmacy counter or through online retailers. Probiotics are live bacteria, and when left unrefrigerated, they naturally die off at a quicker rate. Florajen Probiotics maintains a Cold Chain Commitment™, which means that through the lifecycle of the product — from the time it is manufactured to the point of sale — the product is refrigerated, ensuring that cell counts remain potent and consistent.

Florajen Eczema is the first skin health product from the Florajen Probiotics portfolio and joins Florajen Digestion, Florajen Women, Florajen Kids and Florajen Acidophilus. Florajen Eczema is available for purchase at Amazon, Walgreens and independent pharmacies, and will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $39.99 (30-single packet count). For more information and to find where to buy Florajen products, please visit www.florajen.com .

About Florajen

Florajen is the #1 pharmacist recommended probiotic where sold. The Florajen portfolio of probiotic supplements – Florajen Women, Florajen Digestion (formerly Florajen3), Florajen Acidophilus, Florajen Kids, and Florajen Eczema — was designed by leading bacteriologists and excels in efficacy, consistency and customer satisfaction. Continuous refrigeration maintains Florajen's high potency from the time it is manufactured to the time it is purchased. Florajen probiotics are 100% U.S. manufactured in GMP certified facilities and are independently tested for safety, quality and potency.

