Floral Park Dental Excellence in Floral Park, NY Launches New Website

FLORAL PARK, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floral Park Dental Excellence has announced the launch of its new website, https://www.floralparkdentist.com, designed to provide patients with an improved online experience and easier access to information about dental care and services.

Floral Park Dental Excellence is a general dental practice serving patients in Floral Park and surrounding communities. The practice is led by Jay Piskin, DDS, FAGD, who is committed to delivering personalized dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

With a focus on patient education and communication, Floral Park Dental Excellence strives to help patients better understand their oral health and treatment options. The practice emphasizes a modern approach to dentistry while maintaining a strong commitment to individualized care and long-term patient relationships.

"We are excited to introduce our new website as a resource for both current and prospective patients," said Dr. Jay Piskin. "Our goal is to make it easier for patients to learn about our services, understand their treatment options, and feel confident in the care they receive at our office."

The team at Floral Park Dental Excellence is dedicated to creating a positive and supportive experience for every patient. From the front office staff to the clinical team, the practice focuses on helping patients feel comfortable while delivering high-quality dental care.

By combining a patient-centered approach with modern dental techniques, Floral Park Dental Excellence continues to serve individuals and families with a full range of dental services tailored to their needs.

Floral Park Dental Excellence provides comprehensive dental care services, including:

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Dental Implant Restorations

Invisalign®

Periodontal Therapy

Pediatric Dentistry

Emergency Dentistry

About Floral Park Dental Excellence

Floral Park Dental Excellence is a dental practice located in Floral Park, New York, focused on providing comprehensive and personalized dental care in a comfortable setting. Led by Jay Piskin, DDS, FAGD, the practice offers a wide range of services to support the oral health needs of patients of all ages. For more information about Floral Park Dental Excellence, please visit https://www.floralparkdentist.com/ or contact the office at 83 Covert Ave, Floral Park, NY 11001 or by phone at 516-354-1213 to learn more or request an appointment.

SOURCE Floral Park Dental Excellence