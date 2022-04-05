Florasis Appointed as the Official Supplier of Makeup Products and Makeup Service for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Innovative Chinese beauty brand celebrates Asian culture and heritage at the Hangzhou Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Beauty brand Florasis (also known as Huaxizi in China) announced that the brand has been named the Official Supplier of Makeup Products and Makeup Service for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

This announcement builds on the company's earlier success as an official exhibitor of the 2020 Dubai World Expo in the China Pavilion. The brand is looking forward to another opportunity to share its rich Chinese heritage through its beauty products on a world stage.

Promoting the spirit of the Hangzhou Asian Games is a natural extension of Florasis' brand story and message. Launched in 2017 by the West Lake in Hangzhou, Florasis has drawn inspiration from Chinese heritage to create its aesthetics and storytelling. Florasis is known for selling products inspired by Chinese culture, such as a TikTok-trending carved lipstick inspired by Chinese relief sculpture, and elaborate packaging celebrating the beauty of China.

Hangzhou has a long history and profound cultural heritage. It is the site of the Southern Song Dynasty imperial city site and the birthplace of Southern Song culture - rich with sophisticated visual arts, music, literature, and philosophy. Florasis looks forward to sharing and incorporating the Song Yun heritage in its partnership with the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Florasis is an innovative makeup brand born by the West Lake in Hangzhou, China. Florasis takes inspiration from Chinese culture and heritage and infuses its products with locally sourced flowers and natural essences. The brand explores wisdom in traditional beauty rituals, inherits the philosophy of Chinese aesthetics and adopts modern technologies in creating cosmetic products.

