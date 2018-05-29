Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. local time, through Thursday, May 31 at 10 p.m. local time. Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more information.

Florence + the Machine's hugely anticipated fourth studio album High As Hope—co-produced by Florence and Emile Haynie and featuring contributions from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx—is out June 29 on Republic Records. Watch the A.G. Rojas-directed video for first official single "Hunger" here.

August 5 Montreal, QC, Canada Osheaga^ August 9 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*+ August 11 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands^ September 8 Vancouver, BC, Canada Skookum Festival^ September 10 Seattle, WA KeyArena† September 11 Portland, OR Moda Center† September 14 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center† September 15 Denver, CO Grandoozy Festival^ September 22 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful^ September 23 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University‡ September 25 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl‡ September 29 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory‡ September 30 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡ October 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena§ October 3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center§ October 5 Washington, D.C. The Anthem**+ October 9 New York, NY Barclays Center October 12 Boston, MA TD Garden October 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena†† October 14 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center†† October 16 Toronto, ON, Canada Air Canada Centre†† October 19 Chicago, IL United Center‡‡ October 20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center‡‡

*with Wet

†with St. Vincent and Lizzo

‡with Kamasi Washington

§with Billie Eilish

**with Beth Ditto

††with Grizzly Bear

‡‡with Perfume Genius

+not a Live Nation date

^Festival date

1. June

2. Hunger

3. South London Forever

4. Big God

5. Sky Full of Song

6. Grace

7. Patricia

8. 100 Years

9. The End of Love

10. No Choir

