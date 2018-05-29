Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

'HIGH AS HOPE' OUT JUNE 29

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florence + the Machine confirm a 23 city North American fall headline tour today, produced by Live Nation, kicking off August 5 in Montreal, QC and including stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and New York's Barclays Center. Further dates include Seattle, Portland, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and more.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. local time, through Thursday, May 31 at 10 p.m. local time. Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more information.

Florence + the Machine's hugely anticipated fourth studio album High As Hope—co-produced by Florence and Emile Haynie and featuring contributions from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx—is out June 29 on Republic Records. Watch the A.G. Rojas-directed video for first official single "Hunger" here.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE LIVE

August 5

Montreal, QC, Canada

Osheaga^

August 9

Lake Tahoe, NV

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*+

August 11

San Francisco, CA

Outside Lands^

September 8 

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Skookum Festival^

September 10

Seattle, WA

KeyArena†

September 11

Portland, OR

Moda Center†

September 14

Salt Lake City, UT

Maverik Center†

September 15

Denver, CO

Grandoozy Festival^

September 22

Las Vegas, NV

Life Is Beautiful^

September 23

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University‡

September 25

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl‡

September 29

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory‡

September 30

Houston, TX

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡

October 2

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena§

October 3

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center§

October 5

Washington, D.C.

The Anthem**+

October 9

New York, NY

Barclays Center

October 12

Boston, MA 

TD Garden

October 13

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena††

October 14

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center††

October 16

Toronto, ON, Canada

Air Canada Centre††

October 19

Chicago, IL

United Center‡‡

October 20

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center‡‡

*with Wet
†with St. Vincent and Lizzo
‡with Kamasi Washington
§with Billie Eilish
**with Beth Ditto
††with Grizzly Bear
‡‡with Perfume Genius
+not a Live Nation date
^Festival date

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE—HIGH AS HOPE
1. June
2. Hunger
3. South London Forever
4. Big God
5. Sky Full of Song
6. Grace
7. Patricia
8. 100 Years
9. The End of Love
10. No Choir

