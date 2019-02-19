Florence and SignalPath Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Clinical Research Sites With Comprehensive Tools

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE), Florence and SignalPath announced a strategic partnership to optimize clinical research operations through the integration of their industry leading offerings. The partnership allows for a seamless experience for mutual customers of SignalPath's clinical trial management system (CTMS) and Florence's regulatory document management software (eRegulatory). The result is a comprehensive, end-to-end offering that reimagines research operations.

Florence eBinders eRegulatory and eSource

"Florence and SignalPath customers can now take advantage of a complete site operations solution - clinical trial management coupled with Investigator site file management (eISF). Using this combination, sites can transform how research gets done," says Florence CEO, Ryan Jones.

The release of the integrated solution is timely due to the compelling need in the market. Increased protocol complexity, budget constraints and oversight requirements create more operational burdens at trial sites every year, yet sites have not been the focus of technology innovations that have largely been developed for study sponsors and contract research organizations. As a result, sites are in need of software tools that not only reduce complexity and duplicative processes but also offer easy to use interfaces with intuitive workflows. The combined offering accomplishes these goals.

"We see this integration as core to accelerating research," says Dr. Brad Hirsch, Co-Founder, and CEO of SignalPath. "By building a direct connection with Florence, we help our sites remove task and documentation bottlenecks which have historically been a significant pain point. This, along with our recently launched study startup tools, enables sites to spend less time chasing paperwork and more time delivering cutting edge research."

The integration is now available. Present and future clients are invited to learn more at SCOPE or by reaching out directly.

About Florence:

Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence eBinders is trusted by 4,500+ research teams to manage eRegulatory/eSource for over 1,000 studies, Florence eTMF is the most flexible eTMF on the market with a wide range of innovative features, and Florence eHub is revolutionizing site-sponsor connectivity in a virtual site workspace for site oversight, monitoring, startup, and quality control.

About SignalPath:

SignalPath is a healthcare technology and services company focused on improving clinical research by dramatically improving the ease and efficiency of trial execution and management. SignalPath's platform is designed to streamline the operational workflow of patient and protocol management for sites in order to optimize outcomes. The purpose-built platform is designed to be used at the point of care, enabling clinical research teams to focus on their patients while achieving their research goals. Connectivity across broad research networks allows SignalPath to leverage analytics, insights and tooling to then reimagine the execution of clinical trials for sponsors and partners.

