florence by mills beauty, Millie Bobby Brown's Beauty Brand, Breaks Into The Fragrance Space

Introducing Wildly Me, an effortlessly light, floral fragrance with earthy base notes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- florence by mills beauty, the lifestyle brand made with love by actress Millie Bobby Brown, announced today its first-ever fragrance launch, Wildly Me. Born out of a desire to redefine beauty, florence by mills beauty champions the belief that true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself. Pricing will range from $24 to $65 depending on sizing.

"I launched florence by mills beauty in 2019 due to the lack of clean, high-quality products available for myself and my friends," said Millie Bobby Brown, Founder of florence by mills beauty. "As the brand has evolved with me, I really wanted to find a fragrance that represented my journey to adulthood. Over two years in the making, Wildly Me tells my story of what it means to choose your own path, and being unapologetically, wildly yourself. I'm thrilled to finally be able to share this part of my passion project with the flo family."

Made in collaboration with Givaudan, a world-renowned fragrance house that has been developing fragrances for over 250 years, the Wildly Me scent is inspired by a botanical garden where bergamot and soothing sage intertwine with purple iris, blooming wisteria, violet flowers, and fresh lavender. Enchanting periwinkle florals are combined with sandalwood and upcycled cedarwood, rooting you in rich, earthy scents – all working together to help you feel inspired within your journey of being wildly yourself. Wildly Me's formula includes Orpur® classified ingredients – which is a unique label awarded to only the finest qualities of natural, raw materials from the Givaudan palette.

florence by mills beauty was recently listed as the third most Googled celebrity brand, in addition to being one of the most followed beauty accounts on social media. Millie and the brand continue to innovate in the Gen Z beauty space with its emergence into the fragrance industry, catering to the demographic's appeal with an elevated frosted glass bottle.

To learn more about florence by mills beauty and its offerings, please visit www.florencebymills.com and follow along on social media @florencebymills.

About florence by mills beauty:
florence by mills beauty is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand made with love by actress Millie Bobby Brown. Florence is beauty on your own terms — no rules, no struggle toward perfection, and no boring beauty standards. Just us, playing with how we want to look, feel, and live.

